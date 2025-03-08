Official CBP Statement On Tariffs

On March 4, 2025 and March 7, 2025, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) implemented five Presidential Executive Orders implementing tariff updates for imports from China, Hong Kong, Canada, and Mexico. Pursuant to these Executive Orders, CBP is collecting the following additional tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act:

Additional 25% tariffs on goods that do not satisfy U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) rules of origin.

A lower, additional 10% tariff on energy products imported from Canada that fall outside the USMCA preference.

A lower, additional 10% tariff on potash imported from Canada and Mexico that falls outside the USMCA preference.

Additional 20% on goods from China and Hong Kong (increased from 10% on March 4).

Effective March 7, 2025, no additional tariffs are due on goods from Canada and Mexico that qualify for the USMCA preference.

The rules that govern whether a product qualifies for USMCA preference are unchanged by the recent tariff updates and are found in 19 CFR 182.

These tariff updates have been implemented on the effective date and as such, there is no retroactive application.

CBP has issued Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) notices on each tariff implementation update in the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) and will continue to communicate updates and related technical information via CSMS.

The public can review these notices at https://www.cbp.gov/trade/automated/cargo-systems-messaging-service.

Our focus remains on national security, enforcement, and the facilitation of legitimate trade. CBP is fully equipped to implement these Executive actions.