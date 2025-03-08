Lisbon’s Top 10 Concerts of 2025 Announced

EuropeTripDeals.com has released its list of the best upcoming shows

LISBON, PORTUGAL, March 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisbon’s 2025 concert scene is already heating up, with top artists set to perform across the city. While music lovers may have their own favorites, the team at EuropeTripDeals.com has curated the Top 10 Lisbon Concerts of 2025—a must-see lineup for any fan. Many of these highly anticipated shows also earned a spot on EuropeTripDeals’ top 25 list of European Concerts, making Lisbon a premier destination for live music next year.

Here’s the list:

10. The Lumineers (2 May, MEO Arena)

9. Tate McRae (29 April, MEO Arena)

8. Rauw Alejandro (9 July, MEO Arena)

7. Rod Stewart (13 May, MEO Arena)

6. Luan Santana (22-23 August, MEO Arena)

5. Andre Rieu (29 October, MEO Arena)

4. Calema (7 June, Estádio da Luz)

3. Iron Maiden (6 July, MEO Arena)

2. Maluma (6 April, MEO Arena)

1. Imagine Dragons (26 June, Estádio da Luz)

Dates & locations are always subject to change so be sure to check EuropeTripDeals’ Lisbon Events Calendar for more updates. The full events calendar has additional information on top events, festivals, and sporting competitions around the city as well.

Acts receiving honorable mention include: Lenny Kravitz, Ghost, Matuê, Lionel Richie, Henrique & Juliano, One Republic, Hauser, Within Temptation, Silence 4, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Gipsy Kings, & more.

Also, don’t forget about Nos Alive! which is one of Europe’s best music festivals and will run from 10-12 July at Passeio Marítimo de Algés. This year’s headliners are Olivia Rodrigo, King of Leon, and Nine Inch Nails, and will also feature Noah Kahan, Sam Fender, Benson Boone, Justice, Future Islands, and more.

About EuropeTripDeals.com:

EuropeTripDeals.com, established in 2020, specializes in travel and experience deals offered throughout Europe. They are one of the web’s most popular information sources for upcoming European events, concerts, and major sporting competitions.

