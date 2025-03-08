MPD Seeking Suspects in Pattern Burglary Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects in multiple burglaries.

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, in the early hours of the morning, MPD officers responded to seven establishments that had been burglarized by the suspects in Northwest and Northeast, D.C. In each offense, the suspects forced entry into these establishments by destroying property. Once inside, the suspects took property from the establishment and fled the scene prior to officers arriving. The suspects are connected to the following burglaries:

• Burglary Second Degree, at 3:00 a.m., in the 1800 block of 18th Street, Northwest. CCN: 25032167

• Burglary Second Degree, at 4:29 a.m., in the 1100 block of P Street, Northwest. CCN: 25032316

• Burglary Second Degree, at 4:37 a.m., in the 300 block of 8th Street, Northwest. CCN: 25032161

• Burglary Second Degree, at 5:11 a.m., in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN: 25032293

• Burglary Second Degree, at 5:15 a.m., in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN: 25032181

• Burglary Second Degree, at 5:32 a.m., in the 3900 block of 12th Street, Northeast. CCN: 25032169

• Burglary Second Degree, at 6:34 a.m., in the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast. CCN: 25032176

The suspects were captured by several surveillance cameras at multiple offense locations and can been seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###