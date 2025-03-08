MPD Searching for Suspect in Southeast Church Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary of a church in Southeast.



On Thursday, February 20, 2025, at approximately 2:00 a.m., the suspect entered a church in the 2200 block of Branch Avenue, Southeast. The suspect took property and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/62il94z7kPk



Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of these incidents, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25024845