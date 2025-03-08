Stockholm’s Top 10 Concerts of 2025 Announced

Solna subway station, Stockholm

EuropeTripDeals.com releases its list of best upcoming shows

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stockholm’s 2025 concert scene is already heating up, with top artists set to perform across the city. While music lovers may have their own favorites, the team at EuropeTripDeals.com has curated the Top 10 Stockholm Concerts of 2025—a must-see lineup for any fan. Many of these highly anticipated shows also earned a spot on EuropeTripDeals’ Top 25 European Concert Tours, making Stockholm a premier destination for live music next year.

Here’s the list:

10. OneRepublic (31 October, Avicii Arena)

9. Pitbull (29 June, Avicii Arena)

8. Pernilla Wahlgren (29-31 May, Avicii Arena)

7. Robbie Williams (7 August, Stockholm Olympic Stadium)

6. Tate McRae (1 June, Avicii Arena)

5. Muse (27 June, STHLM Fields)

4. Andre Rieu (14 June, Avicii Arena)

3. Green Day (24 June, STHLM Fields)

2. Billie Eilish (23-24 April, Avicii Arena)

1. Sabrina Carpenter (3-4 April, Avicii Arena)

Acts receiving honorable mention include: Kylie Minogue, Morrissey, Electric Callboy, The Offspring, Dropkick Murphys, Ant Wan, Parkway Drive, The Fray, & more.

Dates & locations are always subject to change so be sure to check EuropeTripDeals’ Stockholm Events Calendar for more updates. The full events calendar has additional information on top upcoming concerts, events, and sporting competitions around the city.

About EuropeTripDeals.com:

Europe Trip Deals, established in 2020, specializes in travel and experience deals offered throughout Europe. They are one of the web’s most popular information sources for upcoming European events, concerts, and major sporting competitions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.