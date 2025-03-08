Unsolicited Press Announces the Release of KINDS OF COOL: An Interactive Jazz Poetry Anthology

An immersive jazz-inspired poetry collection blending verse, music, and art in a dynamic, interactive reading experience.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unsolicited Press is cranking up the volume with KINDS OF COOL: An Interactive Jazz Poetry Anthology, hitting shelves on January 2, 2025. Edited by Joe Maita and Summer Stewart, with a foreword by jazz legend David Amram , this collection doesn’t just capture the spirit of jazz—it swings, scats, and solos right off the page. And here’s the best part: it’s an ongoing jam session, dropping twice a year to keep the rhythm alive.THE INTERSECTION OF POETRY, MUSIC, AND VISUAL ARTThis isn’t your grandma’s poetry book. KINDS OF COOL is a 164-page jazz-infused odyssey, where the freewheeling energy of poetry meets the expressive brushstrokes of celebrated artist Marsha Hammel. Her bold, movement-packed paintings don’t just complement the words—they riff off them, creating a multi-sensory experience that embodies the improvisational magic of jazz.INTERACTIVE & IMMERSIVE – SCAN, LISTEN, FEEL THE GROOVEWhat makes KINDS OF COOL truly stand out? QR codes throughout the book transport readers directly to poetry readings and jazz performances, making it easy to listen along while you read. Whether it’s a poet’s voice syncing up with the cadence of a sax solo or a bassist’s deep groove underscoring a stanza, this anthology is built for full-on engagement.KEY DETAILS:Title: KINDS OF COOL: An Interactive Jazz Poetry AnthologyEditors: Joe Maita & Summer StewartGenre: PoetryPages: 164List Price: $24.95ISBN: 978-1-963115-73-4Book Size: 6.14 x 9.21 inchesCover Design: Rhonda R. DorsettInterior Artwork: Marsha HammelPublication Date: January 2, 2025Distribution: Asterism BooksPRAISE FOR KINDS OF COOL“KINDS OF COOL embodies the spirit of jazz through the written word, creating a melody of language that’s as dynamic and engaging as the music it celebrates.” — Advance ReaderGET YOUR COPYKINDS OF COOL will be available through major retailers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble, or directly from Unsolicited Press at www.unsolicitedpress.com . Preorders are open now!MEDIA OPPORTUNITIESUnsolicited Press is actively seeking media coverage, interviews, and feature opportunities for KINDS OF COOL. Journalists, radio stations, book reviewers, and podcast hosts are encouraged to reach out for review copies and author interviews.ABOUT THE EDITORSJoe Maita, creator of Jerry Jazz Musician , brings his deep love for jazz and poetry to this anthology, curating a collection that honors both art forms with authenticity and passion. Summer Stewart is a poet and editor whose work often explores rhythm, language, and the power of spoken word.ABOUT THE PUBLISHERUnsolicited Press is an independent publisher based in Portland, OR, dedicated to pushing literary boundaries with bold fiction, poetry, and creative nonfiction. Always on the hunt for fresh voices, they continue to amplify innovative storytelling in every form.

