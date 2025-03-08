TBI Agents Investigating Deadly Lexington Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of the 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, TBI special agents continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday night involving officers of the Lexington Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 7:45 CT. Law enforcement officers responded to a domestic incident at a residence on the 700 block of Natchez Trace Drive. A female exited the residence followed by a male subject. For reasons still under investigation gunfire erupted between the subject and law enforcement officers.

The subject, Robert Tate (DOB: 06/16/1984), retreated into the home where officers later found him deceased. One officer was struck by gunfire. That officer was treated at a local hospital and released.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events in the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.