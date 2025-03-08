Submit Release
New Inflatable Island Brings Resort-Style Relaxation to Everyday Water Enthusiasts

inflatable island

The inflatable dock island is propelled by an electric outboard motor.

inflatable raft

The inflatable island makes a great way to enjoy the water festival.

The ultimate floating island is here! A hassle-free, resort-style experience for lake lovers & boaters—launching this month on Indiegogo.

We wanted to create something that wasn’t just another inflatable dock, but a true extension of the waterfront lifestyle, giving people more time to relax and enjoy the outdoors.”
— Peter Appleton
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking new inflatable boat designed with electric propulsion for water lovers, cottage owners, and boat enthusiasts is launching on Indiegogo this month. This innovative inflatable island cruiser offers a spacious, stable, and high-quality alternative to traditional inflatable dock, bringing a luxury-style relaxation experience to lakes, rivers, and coastlines.

Unlike standard inflatables that are difficult to transport, unstable, and short-lived, this new floating island is built for durability and effortless, all-day use. Designed for those who cherish life on the water, the platform provides a comfortable lounge space for families, friends, and adventurers looking to maximize their time on the lake.

“We wanted to create something that wasn’t just another inflatable dock, but a true extension of the waterfront lifestyle,” said Peter Appleton, founder of
the Inflatable Island co. “Whether you’re a boat owner, a waterfront homeowner, or someone who just loves spending time on the water, this floating island removes the hassle of setup and storage, giving people more time to relax and enjoy the outdoors.”

The launch comes at a time when interest in outdoor recreation, waterfront living, and sustainable leisure activities continues to rise. With more people seeking unique ways to enjoy nature and unplug from technology, this product taps into a growing demand for portable, high-quality water experiences that go beyond traditional boating or shoreline activities.

The crowdfunding campaign on the Indiegogo platform will help bring the product to market, offering early backers an opportunity to be among the first to own this innovative floating island before its full commercial release.

For more information about the campaign and product details, visit https://upvir.al/162820/lp162820

Peter Appleton
AP Sales and Service LLC
+1 8004104291
peter@inflatable-island.com
