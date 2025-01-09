Aqua Play Parks Launches New Eco-Friendly Watercraft: Inflatable Islands Blend Innovation and Sustainability

Floating and relaxing on an Inflatable island party raft. Inflatable island float at the Sandbar. Lake fun for the whole family Inflatable-island.com logo

First-of-Its-Kind Solar-Powered Inflatable Raft Sets New Standard for Water Adventures

Our mission is to create affordable, high quality and versatile, pollution-free water recreation products that focus on safety, durability and just pure water-based fun.” — Peter Appleton

WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Aqua Play Parks Company, maker of inflatable islands, rafts, and floating rafts, today announced the launch of its new Signature Collection. The Collection adds a Floating Canopy Lounger Island and Cruising Party Raft to the company portfolio of inflatable, solar-powered floating islands. These water havens are meticulously crafted for durability and comfort, providing buoyant luxury and safe enjoyment. They blend innovation with sustainability.The Floating Canopy Lounger Island is non-motorized. It’s ideal for anchored relaxation and social events. Alternatively, many clients choose the Cruising Inflatable Island Rafts, which are motorized come with solar-powered motors, for eco-friendly water adventures. The loungers offer accessories and add-ons such as UV-protected canopies, floating coolers, inflatable loungers, and modular docks to enhance the floating experience. The rafts are portable and easy to set up—low-maintenance to make water adventures hassle-free“We provide our customers with unique water leisure experiences that transform ordinary moments into extraordinary memories,” said Peter Appleton, founder of the Aqua Play Parks Company. “We are leaders in aqua design and are proud to offer luxury floating experiences that combine innovation, sustainability, and pure opulence. This is a revolution in water recreation with eco-friendly, innovative, and versatile floating rafts. Enjoy the opportunity of owning a solar-powered, Cruising Party Raft and transform your water world.”Customers can relax at the sandbar or plan an eco-friendly adventure. The company’s sustainable, inflatable island rafts offer possibilities for getting back to nature and finding some time to breathe. The beautiful, well-constructed floating products enhance the level of water recreation with eco-friendly, innovative, and versatile floating rafts.Aqua Play Parks offers customization options. Customers can choose motor options, accessories, and colour schemes to suit their needs and style. The company is also renowned for its exceptional support. Aqua Play Parks offers transparent communication, warranty support, and resources to help customers maximize their experience.Aqua Play Parks, the industry leader in sustainable watercraft, has become the go-to choice for global eco-conscious adventurers and luxury watercraft users. The company is deeply committed to sustainability and environmentally responsible products and practices.An inflatable island adventure awaits, where luxury meets the waves.For more information visit inflatable-islands.com and sign up for both exclusive launch updates and early bird rewards.

