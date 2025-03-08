ALIVE Podcast Network & kweliTV Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Elevate Black Storytelling Across Media Platforms

Kweli & ALIVE Collaboration

Two trailblazing Black woman-owned media companies announce their strategic partnership.

This partnership is a testament to the power of Black women leading the charge in media and technology.” — Angel Livas

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a historic collaboration marking International Women’s Day, two trailblazing Black woman-owned media companies, ALIVE Podcast Network and kweliTV, proudly announce their strategic partnership. This alliance is set to revolutionize Black storytelling by uniting the power of podcasts and film to amplify Black voices across the globe.

ALIVE Podcast Network, the premier destination for Black podcast creators, and kweliTV, a global streaming platform celebrating the African Diaspora, are joining forces to offer culturally rich and diverse entertainment to audiences worldwide. As part of this collaboration, members of each platform will receive exclusive discounts to access the other’s content. Additionally, both companies will explore joint events, panel discussions, and community engagements that align with their missions of amplifying Black voices in media.

"This partnership is a testament to the power of Black women leading the charge in media and technology. Together, we are creating a space where Black voices can flourish and where our culture is celebrated in its fullness," said Angel N. Livas, Founder and CEO of ALIVE Podcast Network. "By aligning with kweliTV, we are expanding our mission to empower and uplift Black creators across various storytelling mediums."

kweliTV, founded to address the lack of authentic Black representation in mainstream media, curates over 800 indie films, documentaries, animated series, and audio stories that reflect the global Black experience. The platform’s mission is deeply rooted in the Swahili word "kweli," meaning "truth," which is at the core of its commitment to shifting the Black narrative in media.

“Our mission has always been to celebrate and reflect the global Black experience through film, TV, and immersive media,” said DeShuna Spencer, Founder and CEO of kweliTV. “This collaboration with ALIVE Podcast Network allows us to expand that vision by incorporating the dynamic world of podcasting, giving audiences another avenue to engage with Black stories on a deeper level.”

This partnership is more than just a business collaboration—it’s a cultural movement. By bridging the gap between audio and visual storytelling, ALIVE Podcast Network and kweliTV are building a more inclusive entertainment landscape that reflects the richness, diversity, and truth of Black culture.

For more information about this partnership and to explore the content offered by both platforms, visit www.alivepodcastnetwork.com and www.kweli.tv.

ALIVE Podcast Network

Angel N. Livas, Founder & CEO

Email: info@alivepodcastnetwork.com

Website: www.alivepodcastnetwork.com

kweliTV

DeShuna Spencer, Founder & CEO

Email: info@kwelitv.com

Website: www.kweli.tv

