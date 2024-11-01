IndyGeneUS Bio: Transforming Longevity through African Genomic Data 

IndyGeneUS Bio will revolutionize the healthcare industry with a bold focus on diversity-driven clinico-genomic insights and data security.

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndyGeneUS Bio proudly announces its emergence as an innovative biofintech company formed through the strategic merger of IndyGeneUS AI and EncrypGen. Harnessing cutting-edge genomic research and blockchain technology, IndyGeneUS Bio is set to revolutionize the healthcare industry with a bold focus on diversity-driven gene target discoveries and data security.

Partnering with global health leaders like The Aurum Institute and wholly-owned subsidiary Global Health Innovation (GHI), IndyGeneUS Bio will have access to exclusive clinico-genomic datasets, emphasizing African genomes from the Continent. This partnership aims to address historical gaps in medical research, ensuring that therapies are informed by diverse genetic insights for the benefit of all populations. Recently, Aurum Institute became the first certified biorepository and are the new custodian of 150,000 samples derived from African epidemiological studies related to HIV vaccine clinical trials, generously supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and other funders. These samples have provided invaluable insights into HIV disease progression and have been instrumental in shaping the landscape for future HIV-related cancer genomics research. Aurum's accredited biorepository in Johannesburg, South Africa has the capacity to store up to 3 million samples and recently selected IndyGeneUS as their exclusive whole genome sequencing and Contract Drug Manufacturing Organization (CDMO).

With this focus, IndyGeneUS Bio is poised to expand the reach of decentralized clinical trials by developing an encrypted precision health discovery platform that offers pharmaceutical partners data insights without compromising the integrity or ownership rights of individual genetic contributors. The health benefits of personalized medicine through AI-driven insights will finally be achievable.

“By building upon the legacy of EncrypGen’s secure blockchain framework and IndyGeneUS AI’s advanced data analytics capabilities, we’re forging a path to more inclusive, effective, and secure healthcare solutions,” said Yusuf Henriques, Founder & CEO of IndyGeneUS Bio. “Our mission is to increase participation in genomic data sharing, improve health outcomes, and deliver financial incentives via DNA Token rewards.”

IndyGeneUS Bio executive team have 100 years of combined experience in military medicine, healthcare, clinical trials, AI/ML, biotechnology, genomics, computer science and strategic communications. The founding team are graduates of Howard University, a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).

The company’s strong commitment to fostering inclusion and harnessing African diaspora genomic data seeks to democratize therapeutic breakthroughs, opening doors to precision medicine that truly reflects global diversity.

About IndyGeneUS Bio

IndyGeneUS Bio, at the intersection of biotechnology and fintech, is committed to securing genetic information, advancing personalized medicine, and addressing disparities in healthcare through groundbreaking strategic partnerships and emerging technologies.

About Global Health Innovations

Founded in 2018 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurum, GHI is a specialist provider of world-class, integrated, research services and products that enables clients to deliver on clinical research outcomes. GHI forges sustainable partnerships with stakeholders who share our passion to improve the lives of our communities.

About The Aurum Institute

Established in 1998, the Aurum Institute is an African Health Impact organization whose mission is to improve the health of people and communities living in poverty through innovation in global health research, systems, and delivery. It is rooted in Africa and is dedicated to researching, supporting, and implementing innovative, integrated approaches to Global Health. Its headquarters are in South Africa with offices in the USA, Switzerland, Ghana, Lesotho and Mozambique. The Aurum Institute has developed itself into a leader in the field of TB and HIV, bridging the worlds of research, policy, and implementation for impact.

