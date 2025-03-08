In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Vascular Dementia Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities,

The Business Research Company

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vascular dementia global market is charted to show significant growth in the coming years rising from $2.92 billion in 2024 to $3.27 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.1%, and further expanding to reach $5.11 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 11.8%. This forecasted progress finds its underpinning in diverse factors such as increased healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, advances in medical technology, and a surge in the number of patients diagnosed with vascular dementia.

How Will The Vascular Dementia Market Develop In The Coming Years?

The market's landscape is rapidly evolving and the next few years are projected to witness significant developments. The meteoric growth from 2024 to 2025 is predominantly attributable to rising healthcare expenditure, increased number of patients diagnosed with vascular dementia, upsurge in healthcare professionals, growth in public health initiatives, and prevalent rise in diabetes.

The subsequent period from 2025 to 2029 further signals a swift ascent with the market projected to climb towards $5.11 billion. The key propellant behind this rise can be traced back to increasing awareness of vascular dementia, rising healthcare investments, the swelling aged population, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and high blood pressure. The market is also expected to witness key trends such as technological advancements, personalized care plans, telemedicine, gene therapy, and artificial intelligence.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20998&type=smp

What Are The Key Growth Drivers Of The Vascular Dementia Market?

One of the key elements primed to turbocharge the market growth is the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. This umbrella term encompasses a range of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, arrhythmias, and hypertension. This rising prevalence is due to factors like unhealthy lifestyles, poor dietary choices, physical inactivity, augmented stress levels, and an ageing population coupled with an increase in obesity, diabetes, and hypertension risk factors. Cardiovascular disease is a significant risk factor for vascular dementia as it impairs blood flow to the brain, ultimately leading to cognitive decline and degeneration of brain cells.

According to data published by the British Heart Foundation in September 2024, a significant proportion of the UK population, approximately 7.6 million people, are affected by heart and circulatory diseases. Translated into mortality figures, these diseases are responsible for about 27% of all deaths in the UK. Ergo, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases plays the role of a strong catalyst propelling the vascular dementia market forward.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vascular-dementia-global-market-report

Who Are The Market Leader In The Vascular Dementia Market?

Prominent players driving the vascular dementia market include Intermountain Healthcare Inc., CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Duke Health, Massachusetts General Hospital, Emory Healthcare Inc., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Amedisys Inc., Northwestern Memorial HealthCare, IBS Hospitals Pvt. Ltd., Resverlogix Corp., ProNeurogen Inc., Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc., Aribio Inc., Pinteon Therapeutics Inc., Dementech Neurosciences Ltd., Moleac Pte. Ltd., Isaac Health Inc., Cadabam’s Group of Hospitals, Alpha Cognition Inc., and Citi Health.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Vascular Dementia Market?

In pursuit of market leadership, major players in the vascular dementia industry are focusing on the development of novel therapies such as multimodal therapies that combine several treatment approaches. For instance, Singapore-based biopharmaceutical company Moleac launched an evidence-based treatment called CognivAiD in January 2023. This treatment employs a unique combination of active extracts from ginkgo, ginseng, and saffron and has proven effective in slowing cognitive decline in vascular dementia patients.

How Is The Vascular Dementia Market Segmented?

The vascular dementia market segments include:

1 By Product: Monoclonal Antibodies, Small Molecules, Peptides

2 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

3 By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Specialty Clinics

Subsegments include:

1 By Monoclonal Antibodies: Anti-Amyloid Monoclonal Antibodies, Anti-Tau Monoclonal Antibodies

2 By Small Molecules: Cholinesterase Inhibitors, Glutamate Modulators, Anti-Inflammatory Small Molecules

3 By Peptides: Amyloid-Beta Targeted Peptides, Neuroprotective Peptides, Tau-Targeting Peptides

Which Region Dominates The Vascular Dementia Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the vascular dementia market and the regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lewy-body-dementia-treatment-global-market-report

Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-vascular-endothelial-growth-factor-therapeutics-global-market-report

Vascular Embolization Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vascular-embolization-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has established a reputation for providing comprehensive, data-rich research and insights with over 15000+ reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ geographies. With the contribution of unique insights from industry leaders and the aid of 1,500,000 datasets, we ensure you stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.