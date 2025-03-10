Zilis™ Launches Innovative New Compensation Plan to Empower Financial Wellness

Zilis™, a global leader in health and wellness, proudly announces revolutionary compensation plan designed to empower financial wellness.

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zilis™, a leading company in the health and wellness industry, announced the launch of its new and enhanced compensation plan, designed to offer greater rewards, flexibility, and earning potential to its network of independent ambassadors. The new plan went into effect on March 1, 2025.The revamped compensation structure introduces multiple new earning opportunities, including the following bonuses such as the Retail Profit Bonus, Binary Team Builder Bonus, Matching Bonus, Global Bonus Pool, Lifestyle Bonus, and Blessing Bonus. These enhancements are designed to recognize and reward distributors not only for their sales performance but also for supporting and mentoring their teams.“We’re thrilled to introduce this new compensation plan, which reflects our commitment to helping our ambassadors achieve their financial and personal goals,” said Angela Thompson, CEO and Founder of Zilis™. “This plan was designed with input from our field lead Global Advisory Council leaders and offers the kind of earning potential and support that sets Zilis™ apart.”"We believe that financial wellness is a vital component of whole health," added Angela Thompson. "Our new compensation plan is more than just a financial opportunity—it's a part of our holistic approach to supporting our distributors' overall well-being. By offering enhanced earning potential and meaningful rewards, we are empowering our community to build healthier, more balanced lives for themselves and their families."The new compensation plan also introduces an all-new rank title structure which introduces two new rank levels. It is designed to accommodate both new distributors who are just getting started and seasoned leaders looking to maximize their business growth.To introduce the new plan, Zilis™ will host a series of training sessions, webinars, global roadshow and resources to ensure all ambassadors have the tools and knowledge they need to take full advantage of the new opportunities.For more information about Zilis, its products, and enhanced opportunities, please visit www.zilis.com About Zilis™ LLC:As a hybrid social marketing company focused on endocannabinoid system health, Zilis is the creator of hemp-derived products including UltraCell™ technology, a premium CBD oil product derived from hemp. With independent direct sales ambassadors throughout the country, Zilis is at the forefront of the movement to harness the power of hemp, providing tens of thousands of individuals worldwide with high-quality dietary supplements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.