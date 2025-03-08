Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson to hold press conference on the 2025 Utah Legislative Session 

What: 

Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson will host a press conference on the 2025 Utah Legislative Session. 

When: 

Friday, March 7 at 9:10 p.m.

Where: 

Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Who: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson

