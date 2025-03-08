MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson to hold press conference on the 2025 Utah Legislative Session 

What: Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson will host a press conference on the 2025 Utah Legislative Session. When: Friday, March 7 at 9:10 p.m. Where: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol Who: Gov. Spencer J. Cox Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson

