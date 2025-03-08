FEMA Application Deadline Extended for North Carolinians

HICKORY, N.C. – At the request of the state of North Carolina, FEMA has extended the deadline to apply for assistance after Tropical Storm Helene to April 7, 2025.

FEMA may be able to help with temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs. Homeowners and renters in these counties can apply: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Forsyth, Gaston, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Lee, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Nash, Polk, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin and Yancey counties, and members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

There are several ways to apply: Visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App, or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other, give FEMA your number for that service. To find a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to fema.gov/drc or text DRC & your ZIP code to 43362.

To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.