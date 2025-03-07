Council Supports Immigrant Rights Legislation

“In times like this, we need to stand together and I think [today] we showed not just the city, but the whole country that this city is not going to back down, and we’re going to stand up for our neighbors,” said Councilor Weber.

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council reaffirmed its commitment to supporting immigrant communities in Massachusetts by advocating for several key pieces of immigration rights legislation. This legislation includes the Safe Communities Act, the Immigration Legal Defense Act, and the Dignity Not Deportations Act, all aimed at protecting the civil rights and safety of Massachusetts residents, particularly immigrants.

The Safe Communities Act seeks to prevent law enforcement from being appointed as immigration agents and ensures that no individual’s immigration status will be inquired about without their consent. This legislation has been championed in the past by Councilor Josh Zakim, with a resolution in support first introduced in 2017, and was again supported by Councilor Ayanna Pressley in 2018.

The Immigration Legal Defense Act, introduced as SD.2057 and HD.4072, would create a fund to provide free legal services for immigrants facing deportation who lack access to legal representation. Studies show that immigrants with legal representation are significantly more likely to win their cases, yet over 50% of immigrants in Massachusetts lack such representation.

Additionally, the Dignity Not Deportations Act aims to protect Massachusetts entities from collaborating with ICE by prohibiting them from renting beds or providing resources to federal immigration enforcement.

Councilors Weber, Louijeune and Mejia introduced a resolution in support of these acts, urging the Massachusetts State Legislature and Governor Healey to take swift action to enact these laws, ensuring protections for immigrant families and preventing unnecessary deportations.

The resolution underscores the city’s ongoing commitment to welcoming immigrants and reaffirming its dedication to the Boston Trust Act in 2024, as well as safeguarding the rights of all residents, regardless of their immigration status.