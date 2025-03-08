CBP Air and Marine Operations and U.S. Border Patrol work together to evacuate an injured agent from a remote area of southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. – Air and Marine Operations (AMO), an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, worked alongside U.S. Border Patrol to conduct a medical evacuation of injured agent in a remote area of southern Arizona.

CBP Air and Marine Operations and U.S. Border Patrol work together to evacuate an injured agent from a remote area of Arizona.

On March 5, while patrolling near Ruby, Arizona, approximately 20 miles west of Nogales, a Tucson Air Branch UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew deployed Tucson Sector BORSTAR agents to assist in the search for suspected illegal aliens. During the encounter, one subject attempted to flee. A Tucson Station Border Patrol agent pursued the individual on foot but fell during the chase, sustaining injuries.

After agents successfully apprehended the fleeing subject, BORSTAR assessed the injured agent and determined he required further medical treatment. The AMO aircrew immediately transported him to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson for further evaluation.

This incident highlights the critical partnership between AMO and U.S. Border Patrol in responding to emergencies in challenging terrain. AMO’s specialized aviation assets provide vital support in search and rescue operations, ensuring rapid response capabilities in remote areas.

AMO safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond. AMO conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

