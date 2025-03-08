Del Rio CBP Officers Apprehend Young Man Wanted On Warrant for Possession of Obscene Material/Child Pornography

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Del Rio Port of Entry encountered a young man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for alleged possession of obscene material/child pornography.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance while conducting primary examinations and discovered a traveler with a significant outstanding warrant involving possession of child pornographic material,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “Apprehensions of persons wanted for alleged crimes involving pornographic material which victimizes children sexually underscores and illustrates our resolute commitment to keeping our border communities safe and secure.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Thursday, March 6, CBP officers at the Del Rio International Bridge referred a vehicle and a 17-year-old male U.S. citizen passenger, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for possession of obscene material/child pornography issued by the Val Verde Sheriff’s Office in Del Rio, Texas. The Del Rio Police Department transported the young man to the Val Verde Correctional Facility for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

