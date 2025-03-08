Path Infotech Set to Showcase 23ai & Oracle Multicloud Capabilities at Oracle CloudWorld Tour Singapore

Path is sponsor at OCWT Singapore. It is helping businesses bring AI in their data strategy

As a key sponsor, Path is excited to demonstrate AI live in action with the NLP capabilities of Oracle Database 23ai on Oracle EBS.

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Path, a leading Oracle Partner and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is a key sponsor at the Oracle CloudWorld Tour Singapore 2025 on March 13, 2025, at Shangri-La Singapore. Oracle CloudWorld (OCW) is a premier cloud technology event and one of the most significant tech events in the world, bringing together industry leaders, technology experts, and innovators. The OCW Tour Singapore will see customers, partners, and technology enthusiasts engage and network over the latest advancements in Oracle Cloud, AI, automation, infrastructure, applications, databases, and developer initiatives.Path is all geared to demonstrate at its Booth S7, how enterprises can integrate AI into their data strategies using Oracle 23ai, Autonomous Database, Oracle Multicloud, and Gen AI services.Live 23ai Demo to Showcase Business TransformationIn today's complex multi-cloud landscape, data silos, governance complexities, and slow decision-making hinder business agility. Path's participation at the event will focus on how organizations can optimize enterprise data management using Oracle Gen AI services to achieve greater agility, efficiency, and growth. With over 30+ years of Oracle technology expertise, Path brings deep domain knowledge and innovative solutions that drive extraordinary business outcomes.One of the key highlights at their booth will be the live use cases that leverage the NLP capabilities of Oracle Database 23ai on Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) and custom applications.Key features include:• AI-powered chat to extract key insights from books of business - finance, HR, supply chain, etc.• Natural Language Query (NLQ) for easier interaction.• Contextual/conversational interaction to get structured output from Oracle e-Business Suite.Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand AI-powered automation and learn how Path is helping enterprises modernize data management, enhance multi-cloud strategies, and accelerate digital transformation.Event Details:Date: March 13, 2025Location: Shangri-La SingaporeAbout Path InfotechPath is a technology-led business solutions company offering digital transformation, foundational, and sustenance services across industry domains. They bring the right blend of functional knowledge and technology excellence that empowers their customers to embrace automation, Cloud (IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS), mobility, analytics, enterprise applications, and cross-platform integration. Path has provided customized solutions and services to customers across industry verticals in the last few years on Hybrid Cloud. To know more, visit www.pathinfotech.com About Oracle PartnerNetworkOracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to the cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork TrademarksOracle, Java, MySQL, and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

