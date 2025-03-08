Governor Newsom announces appointments 3.7.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Andrew Rakestraw, of Kensington, has been appointed Chair of the Board of Environmental Safety. Rakestraw has been a Senior Climate Negotiator and U.S. Deputy Head of Delegation to the Paris Agreement and UN Framework Convention on Climate Change negotiations at the United States Department of State since 2022. He was a Senior Advisor to the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate at the United States Department of State in 2021. Rakestraw held several positions at the United States Department of State from 2013 to 2021, including Attorney-Advisor in the Office of the Legal Advisor and Climate Negotiator in the Office of Global Change. He was a Fellow at the House Sustainable Energy & Environment Coalition from 2012 to 2013. Rakestraw was a Law Clerk at the United States Attorney’s Office, Environmental Unit in 2012. He was a Law Clerk at the Office of the California Attorney General, Natural Resources Section in 2011. Rakestraw earned a Juris Doctor from the University of California, College of the Law, San Francisco, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies from the University of Washington. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $186,588. Rakestraw is a Democrat.

Kenny Louie, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Counsel at the California Department of Finance. Louie has been Attorney IV at the Department of Finance since 2017 and served as Attorney III at the Department of Finance from 2012 to 2017. He was an Attorney at the California Commission on State Mandates from 2006 to 2012. Louie was an Assistant Finance Budget Analyst at the California Department of Finance in 2006. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Legal Studies from University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $217,824. Louie is a Democrat.

Emily Morrison, of Roseville, has been appointed Chief of Contract Administration at the California High Speed Rail Authority. Morrison has been a Construction Branch Chief at the United States Department of Veterans Affairs since 2024. She was the Lead Contracting Officer for the Services Branch at Kirtland Air Force Base from 2022 to 2024. Morrison was a Contracting Officer for the Construction Branch at Mountain Home Air Force Base from 2018 to 2022. She was a Federal Contracts Reviewer from 2014 to 2018. Morrison was a Contracts Manager at DuPage Medical Group from 2010 to 2014. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Depaul College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Depaul University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $210,000. Morrison is registered without party preference.

Yvonne Dorantes, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director, Legislative and Governmental Affairs at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Dorantes has been the Assistant Deputy Director of Legislative and Governmental Affairs at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services since 2025. Dorantes was the Assistant Deputy Director, Board and Bureau Relations at the California Department of Consumer Affairs from 2022 to 2024. She held several positions at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services from 2018 to 2022, including Senior Emergency Services Coordinator, Policy Analyst, and Executive Fellow. Dorantes was a Program Coordinator/District Assistant at the Office of Assemblymember Anna M. Caballero in the California State Assembly in 2018. She was a College Advisor at the University of California, Berkeley Pre-College TRIO Programs from 2015 to 2018. Dorantes was a Fellow at the Office of Assemblymember Rudy Salas in the California State Assembly in 2016. She received her Bachelor of the Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $154,860. Dorantes is a Democrat.