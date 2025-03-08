Governor Newsom announces deadline extension to apply for federal assistance for Los Angeles fires

FEMA assistance for individuals affected by the wildfire can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance. FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

The previous deadline for registration for disaster aid was March 10, but Governor Newsom and California’s bipartisan congressional delegation requested an extension to allow more survivors to sign up for assistance.

How to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov (fastest option).

(fastest option). On the FEMA App (available at the Apple App Store or Google Play).

By phone on the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, give FEMA your number for that service. Helpline operators speak many languages: press 2 for Spanish or press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. 7 days a week.

In-person at a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). To locate a DRC near you, go to CA.gov/LAfires.

Survivors who have insurance are encouraged to file a claim for disaster-caused damage with your insurance company before they apply for FEMA assistance. Survivors do not need to wait for an insurance settlement to apply for FEMA assistance. FEMA may provide financial assistance to eligible survivors who are uninsured or underinsured.

If you have been denied for FEMA assistance, you can submit an appeal by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center in your community, by calling 1-800-621-3362, or by going online to disasterassistance.gov.

Apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance has also been extended until March 31. DUA is for workers—such as self-employed people—who are not eligible for regular unemployment benefits and lost their jobs or had hours reduced because of the Los Angeles County wildfires.

Apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance at the California Employment Development Department

To find other forms of assistance and track progress in wildfire recovery visit: https://www.ca.gov/LAfires/