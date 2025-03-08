KRAMBU Demonstrates High-Performance Computing with AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

COEUR D’ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krambu recently set a performance record by using eight AMD Radeon™ RX 9070 XT GPUs to calculate 32 billion digits of π in 43.884 seconds on the GPUPI benchmarking platform, securing 5th place in the Global 8 GPU ranking. This achievement highlights the efficiency and processing power of AMD’s latest GPU under extreme computational loads.All eight GPUs operated at 3300/2778 MHz while maintaining a stable temperature of 60.0°C under full load. GPUPI, a globally recognized test of GPU performance, pushes hardware to its limits through large-scale parallel calculations of pi. Surpassing the 32-billion-digit threshold in just over 43 seconds showcases the Radeon RX 9070 XT’s advanced design, cooling, and overclocking capabilities.This milestone underscores the GPU’s ability to deliver high performance with power efficiency, making it well-suited for demanding applications in data modeling, scientific simulation, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and real-time rendering for content creation and gaming.___About KrambuBased in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Krambu is a leader in AI, high-performance computing, and digital infrastructure. Specializing in data center products and services, enterprise hardware, and systems optimization, Krambu delivers scalable solutions for evolving AI demands. For inquiries, contact info@krambu.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.