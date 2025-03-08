CDC issues advisory on measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today released a health advisory on the measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico. As of today, Texas has reported 198 cases and New Mexico has reported 10 cases, with more expected.

The advisory includes recommendations for health care providers on measles vaccination, testing and management. The CDC states that “The risk for widespread measles in the United States remains low due to robust U.S. immunization and surveillance programs and outbreak response capacity supported by federal, state, tribal, local, and territorial health partners. Measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination remains the most important tool for preventing measles. To prevent measles infection and spread from imported cases, all U.S. residents should be up to date on their MMR vaccinations, especially before traveling internationally, regardless of the destination.”



The New Mexico Department of Health yesterday announced an unvaccinated resident tested positive for measles after their death. Their official cause of death was still under investigation and the individual did not seek medical care before dying. Of the state’s 10 reported cases, seven were found to be unvaccinated and the status of the other three were unknown, the NMDOH said.



There have been additional measles cases reported in at least 10 other states, according to the CDC.