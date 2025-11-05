First Nations and Métis Organizations Receiving an Additional $17.1 Million in Gaming Payments in 2025-26

CANADA, November 5 - Released on November 4, 2025

Saskatchewan's First Nation and Métis organizations will receive $124.5 million in gaming revenue payments for the 2025-26 fiscal year with a $17.1 million increase from the 2025-26 budget. This increase is due to the strong performance of Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) casinos, SaskGaming properties and the PlayNow.com online platform.

Gaming payments play a key role in providing investments that support important programs and cultural projects and underscore Saskatchewan's ongoing commitment to advancing economic, cultural, educational and social programs in Indigenous communities throughout the province.

"Supporting the wellbeing and growth of First Nation and Métis communities in Saskatchewan continues to be an important focus for our government," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said. "Gaming grants are a key tool that helps local organizations invest in community initiatives. This increase of $17.1 million will directly support enterprises that contribute to strong, safe and secure First Nation and Métis communities in Saskatchewan."

The Ministry of Government Relations is responsible for distributing these funds according to the 2002 Gaming Framework Agreement and The Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Corporation Act. These funds will be allocated to:

The First Nations Trust, to distribute funding to First Nations in Saskatchewan to support community priorities identified by their leadership.

Community Development Corporations, to distribute funding in and around the communities where the SIGA casinos are located.

The Clarence Campeau Development Fund, to support economic development activities of Métis people and communities.

For additional details about the Gaming Framework Agreement, visit: saskatchewan.ca.

