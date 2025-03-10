Fasoo Recognized for Data Security Achievement with Multiple 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, the leader in data security, privacy, and AI-ready data management, has been recognized for its innovation in the following categories in the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards: Best Data-Centric Security, Best Data Security Platform (DSP), and Best Data Security Posture Management (DSPM).

Fasoo’s data-centric security approach helps organizations protect sensitive data, prevent data breaches, and ensure compliance with global data privacy regulations, including GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA. Its solutions enable businesses to secure unstructured data, control access dynamically, and mitigate insider threats while maintaining seamless collaboration across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments.

Fasoo Data Security Platform provides advanced enterprise data protection by integrating multiple capabilities such as DRM, DSPM, secure collaboration, and data management into a single, scalable framework. It supports industries with stringent cybersecurity and compliance requirements, including BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and government. As organizations accelerate AI adoption and shift towards cloud-based workflows, Fasoo DSP ensures persistent and robust data protection, regulatory compliance, and resilience against cyber threats.

Fasoo DSPM is an essential component of modern data security strategies, helping organizations discover, classify, and monitor sensitive data across structured and unstructured repositories. It also provides actionable insights to automate policy enforcement while providing comprehensive data visibility across the organization’s repositories and the cloud.

“This recognition highlights Fasoo’s commitment and focus on securing data wherever it resides,” said Ron Arden, Executive Vice President, CTO, and COO at Fasoo. “As organizations navigate the complexities of modern cybersecurity, our mission remains clear – providing intelligent, adaptable security solutions that safeguard sensitive information against ever-evolving risks.”

For more information on Fasoo’s award-winning data security solutions, visit https://en.fasoo.com/strategies/data-classification-data-protection-data-visibility/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

