Attorney General Rayfield and Multi-State Coalition Submit Final Proposed Fix to End Google’s Search Monopoly

Attorney General Dan Rayfield, along with a coalition of 38 attorneys general today proposed a final plan to end Google’s illegal monopoly over internet search engines and bring back competition, which will benefit consumers across the country.

The revised Proposed Final Judgment sticks closely to what the states and the Justice Department offered in November in an initial filing with the D.C. federal district court judge, who ruled in a landmark decision last year that Google is a monopolist in online search.

“Google’s long grip on the search engine market is another step closer to being released,” Rayfield said. “Oregon and other states are pushing back against a tech giant that has turned competition into an afterthought, limiting consumer choice and innovation in the process.”

The coalition worked closely with the Justice Department to create a plan that they believe will break down obstacles, bring back competition, and encourage new ideas and benefits for consumers and innovators in markets that have been dominated by one company.

The proposed solution suggests that Google can no longer pay companies like Apple and Android to have its search engine as the default option. Google would also have to sell the Chrome browser. If the changes don’t work as expected or if Google doesn’t follow the rules, they could be forced to make more changes to browsers or even the Android system.

The government would have the right to closely monitor Google’s future financial moves in online search and AI for a limited period, to make sure Google doesn’t use the same unfair tactics with new technologies.

Finally, the agreement would stop Google from keeping exclusive control over valuable data by making the company share parts of its search, user, and ad data with competitors for a limited time. The updated plan is more careful about how this data is shared, keeping privacy and national security in mind.

A hearing on the proposed remedies is currently scheduled to begin on April 21 and conclude by May 9.