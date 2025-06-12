Clackamas County Grand Jury Finds Insufficient Evidence for Criminal Charges in Milwaukie Shooting Involving Police

The Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) today announced the conclusion of an investigation related to an officer involved shooting in September of 2024. A Clackamas County grand jury has found insufficient evidence to criminally charge two officers who shot and seriously injured a man during a struggle at a Taco Bell drive-thru in Milwaukie. The grand jury reviewed evidence surrounding the encounter between Sergeant Eduardo Sanchez and Officer Kwasean Akom and Hunter Newton.

“This was a deeply traumatic incident for everyone involved – Mr. Newton and his family, the officers, and the Milwaukie community – and we recognize the irreparable pain that follows an event like this,” said Attorney General Dan Rayfield. “I have utmost gratitude for the Oregonians who took part in the grand jury and reviewed the evidence of this case with the attention and care it required. My office is committed to transparency, accountability, and continuing to build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”

According to evidence, the shooting happened after Sergeant Sanchez stopped Newton for a traffic violation and driving with a criminally suspended license. Instead of pulling over immediately, Newton drove into the Taco Bell drive-thru on SE Oak Street.

Officer Akom arrived to assist, and when the officers asked Newton to get out of the car, he refused. They told him he was under arrest and tried to remove him from the vehicle, but he resisted. During the struggle, both officers reported hearing a muffled pop that they believed — based on their training and experience — was a gunshot fired from inside the vehicle.

Fearing for their safety, the officers backed away and fired their weapons at Newton, hitting him. He was taken to Oregon Health & Science University for treatment and survived his injuries.

Later, investigators did not find a gun in Newton’s vehicle. However, surveillance footage captured a small object that was propelled from Mr. Newton’s vehicle, producing a small explosion and loud noise. Witnesses nearby reported hearing what they believed was a gunshot before the officers fired their weapons.

Clackamas County District Attorney John Wentworth referred the case to Oregon DOJ. DOJ assistant attorneys general presented the case to the grand jury. The grand jury reviewed body-worn camera footage, area video, physical evidence, eyewitness and expert testimony before returning a “not true bill,” meaning they believed criminal charges against the officers were not warranted.

