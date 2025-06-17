Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield to Host Town Hall in Lincoln City to Hear from those Impacted by Federal Actions

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield will host a public town hall Monday, July 7th at 6pm in Lincoln City as part of his statewide “Federal Oversight Town Hall” series. The event is the 4th in a series focused on hearing directly from Oregonians who have been affected by federal actions. Many of these decisions impact healthcare, funding for research and grants, environmental protections, LGBTQ+ rights, and support for federal workers, veterans, schools, libraries and more.

“We’ve seen real ripple effects in Oregon from decisions made in D.C. – whether it’s a grant that loses funding, a large number of workers suddenly without jobs, or cuts that make it harder for a community to keep its library open,” said Rayfield. “These conversations we’re having aren’t just informational – they’re necessary to make sure our legal challenges are keeping up with what’s actually happening on the ground.”

The town hall is designed to help Attorney General Rayfield understand how federal decisions are playing out in Oregon communities and to shape legal strategies aimed at protecting the state’s interests. Oregon is currently involved in 25 multi-state lawsuits against the federal government. Many of those lawsuits have generated positive rulings that have protected more than $1.5 billion in state funding, thus far.

State Representative David Gomberg will join Attorney General Rayfield as they hear from citizens at the Lincoln City event.

Town Hall Details:

What: Safeguarding Oregon: Federal Oversight Town Hall

When: Monday, July 7th at 6:00pm

Where: Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place

Who: Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, Oregon State Representative David Gomberg

RSVP: A link for people who would like to attend/submit questions during the event.

FOR MEDIA: If you would like to interview Attorney General Rayfield or State Representative Gomberg *before* the event, please contact marta.hanson@doj.oregon.gov She will be your on-site contact that day.