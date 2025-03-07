1891 Financial Life Introduces the Wealth Advantage 7: A Single Premium Fixed Indexed Annuity Offering Safety and Growth

1891 Financial Life launches the Wealth Advantage 7, a Fixed Indexed Annuity offering growth potential and protection. Call 800-344-6273 to learn more.

The Wealth Advantage 7 provides a smart and stable way to plan for the future—whether it’s for retirement, securing your family's future, or strengthening your financial strategy as a business owner.” — Lisa Bickus, CEO

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1891 Financial Life is proud to announce the launch of the Wealth Advantage 7, a Single Premium Fixed Indexed Annuity, designed to provide individuals and business owners with a secure and strategic way to grow their savings. This innovative annuity offers a balance of growth potential and financial protection, ensuring that funds are safeguarded from market downturns. “We delivered an annuity that is competitive and also uncomplicated, so that our agents and members can easily understand it,” said Lou Commisso, 1891 Financial Life SVP of Sales and Distribution.“We understand that financial security is a top priority for our members,” said Lisa Bickus, CEO at 1891 Financial Life. “With the Wealth Advantage 7, we are providing a smart and stable way to plan for the future—whether it’s for retirement, securing your family's future, or strengthening your financial strategy as a business owner.”Key Features of the Wealth Advantage 7:• Indexed Account: Earn interest based on the performance of the S&P 500, with the security of never losing value even if the market declines.• Cap Rate Guarantee: If you select the Cap Rate crediting method the Cap Rate is Guaranteed not to move for 4 Years.• Optional Fixed Rate Account: Enjoy a guaranteed rate of return for steady and predictable growth.• Premium Protection: Your original investment is always safe, no matter what market fluctuations occur.The Wealth Advantage 7 allows policyholders to customize their strategy, choosing between the indexed option for growth potential and the fixed account for stability.Is the Wealth Advantage 7 Right for You?This Fixed Indexed Annuity is an ideal option for those seeking growth opportunities with peace of mind, making it a valuable addition to a diversified financial plan.About 1891 Financial LifeOur culture is about looking out — for you, for others, for family, for the community. That is how we go “Beyond Life Insurance.”At 1891 Financial Life, we don’t just sell policies, we offer possibilities. We pride ourselves on giving back to the communities that we serve by providing quality and comprehensive insurance solutions. We are a not-for-profit life insurance Society, which means the sales from these financial service products help fund member benefits along with social, educational, and volunteer programs designed to respond to community needs. In 2023, 1891 Financial Life was listed by Forbes as one of "The World's Best Life Insurance Companies."Our portfolio is extensive, ranging from various life insurance policies to our annuities to support your financial needs no matter what stage of life you’re in. visit our website at 1891FinancialLife.com or call 800-344-6273 Option 5.Disclaimer: Subject to change. Products and features may not be available in all states. Product descriptions are not a statement of contract; please refer to the policy forms for full disclosure of all benefits and limitations. Wealth Advantage 7 Single Premium Fixed Indexed Annuity 24 FIA Plan Series is not available in California.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.