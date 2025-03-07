Estates Agent, Safir Shamsi, Furnishes and Lists Rare Mar Vista Cape Cod

3531 Barrington Ave.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare new construction Cape Cod home has emerged in the coveted Mar Vista neighborhood, offering an elevated, fully furnished living experience. 3531 Barrington Avenue presents a seamless blend of timeless elegance and contemporary design, boasting 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and 3,728 square feet of living space on a 5,301-square-foot lot.

Listed by Safir Shamsi of Rodeo Realty, this custom-built estate stands apart—not only for its architectural sophistication but for its fully furnished interiors, a growing demand in today’s market.

"After the travesty of the fires, many are now not looking for turnkey homes but properties that come fully furnished that are more elevated than your standard staging companies," Shamsi explains. "Pieces of furniture that are not only brand new but fit perfectly for the home."

Every inch of this Mar Vista retreat has been designed with intentionality, from the French oak herringbone floors that add warmth and character to the chef’s kitchen, outfitted with top-tier appliances, sleek marble countertops, and a Cle Zellige tile backsplash. The open floor plan is bathed in natural light, enhancing the seamless indoor-outdoor flow. Sliding glass doors lead to a private entertainer’s backyard, complete with expansive grass areas and custom herringbone tiles, ideal for hosting gatherings or quiet moments of relaxation.

Luxury details continue throughout, with a dedicated wine cellar, a spa-like primary suite featuring dual walk-in closets, and a Porcelanosa double vanity imported from Italy. Three additional en-suite bedrooms ensure privacy, while the separate Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU)—with its own kitchen and bath—offers versatility for guests, a home office, or additional income potential. A Sonos speaker system runs throughout the home, adding to the modern convenience.

This rare Cape Cod home presents a unique opportunity to own one of Mar Vista’s most thoughtfully designed residences, combining architectural integrity with the sophistication of a curated, fully furnished space.

For more information or to schedule a private showing, contact Safir Shamsi of Rodeo Realty at 310.400.2046 or via email at safir@shamsiproperties.com.

Explore additional listings at safirshamsi.rodeore.com.

