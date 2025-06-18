Patriot Select Assumes About 12,000 Policies from Citizens, Places Full Reinsurance Program to Increase Market Presence

ST. PETERSBURG , FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance Company has successfully assumed nearly 12,000 homeowners multi-peril insurance policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, effective today, June 17, 2025. This significant milestone furthers the company’s mission to provide Floridians with financially sound, customer-focused property insurance solutions.

The newly assumed policies represent customers located throughout most of Florida, excluding Monroe County. With very few exceptions, policyholders will continue working with their current insurance agent and will be offered a renewal policy directly from Patriot Select.

“This is a proud day for Patriot Select,” said John Rollins, CEO of Patriot Select. “We’re committed to helping stabilize Florida’s property insurance market while providing outstanding service, meaningful coverage options, and strong financial backing for the long term.”

This announcement follows Patriot Select’s recent launch of its homeowners (HO3) insurance product, now available statewide through Florida’s independent insurance agents. In addition to renewing Citizens’ policies, the company is actively accepting new business and agent appointment applications across Florida.

Many of the transitioning policyholders may qualify for Patriot Select’s preferred “voluntary market” coverage program, which offers enhanced benefits and competitive pricing for eligible homes.

To support this expansion and safeguard its customers, Patriot Select has secured a robust reinsurance program that exceeds the standards required by Demotech and the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. The fully placed reinsurance covers up to three named storms in 2025, including hurricane losses well beyond minimum statutory requirements. Acrisure Re partners with Patriot Select as its global reinsurance broker.

“We appreciate the opportunity to represent Patriot Select in the global reinsurance marketplace and are proud to support their long-term vision. Our Florida & Capital Markets teams worked diligently to strengthen the capital position, ensuring a foundation for sustainable growth and future success,” said Craig Darling, Partner, EVP & Managing Director, Head of Critical Cat & Strategic Capital, Florida Branch Office Manager.

Patriot Select has also raised several million dollars in additional capital to reinforce its financial strength and fulfill its commitments to both Citizens depopulation customers and its open-market homeowners program.

The company’s policy service and claims operations are fully prepared for the 2025 hurricane season, with disaster plans in place. Claims may be reported by calling 888-404-5804 or visiting https://patriotselect.com/, where customers can also access AI-assisted chat support.

About Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance Company is a Florida-based insurer dedicated to providing property and casualty insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of homeowners across the Sunshine State. Led by a team of seasoned industry professionals and guided by principles of integrity, service, and reliability, Patriot Select leverages advanced technology, local partnerships, and disciplined financial management to deliver stability and security. Committed to strengthening Florida’s resilience, Patriot Select works to protect what matters most to its communities while supporting the state’s continued growth.

For more information about Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance Company, visit https://patriotselect.com/

About Acrisure Re

Acrisure Re, the re/insurance division of global fintech leader Acrisure, LLC, is a leading reinsurance brokerage and advisory firm known for innovative solutions in complex re/insurance placements. With teams located in Bermuda, Florida, Chicago, Italy, London, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Toronto, and Zurich, the company collaborates with insurers and distribution partners to achieve risk management goals through tailored reinsurance and insurance portfolio solutions. Acrisure Re fosters a team-oriented approach to deliver unique, value-adding strategies for clients and partners. Learn more at www.AcrisureRe.com.

