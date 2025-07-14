Community Tampa Bay Announces ANYTOWN® for Adults: A Transformative Experience for Inclusive Leadership

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Tampa Bay is proud to launch ANYTOWN® for Adults, an immersive leadership development program designed to build empathy, deepen cross-cultural understanding, and foster inclusive leadership in today’s complex world. The program will take place September 10–12, 2025, at The Franciscan Center in Tampa.

Rooted in the award-winning youth ANYTOWN® program with over 35 years of success in the Tampa Bay area, ANYTOWN® for Adults provides tools for participants to lead more intentionally and communicate more effectively across differences. Open to individuals ages 21 and up, this three-day, two-night experience is ideal for both employers seeking powerful professional development opportunities for their teams and individuals looking to strengthen their personal leadership and communication skill sets.

“At a time when truly listening and connecting across differences is essential, ANYTOWN® for Adults offers a space to grow as a socially responsible and civically engaged leader,” says Quenita Oats, Program Director.

“In a time where fear and isolationism dominates, ANYTOWN® for Adults is an opportunity to revitalize our understanding of self, the identities of those around us, and how we relate to each other. Through a reinforcement of engagement and dialogue in a safe, trusted space, we can reclaim and improve relationships with our families, friends, and colleagues. Our ability to be good leaders and mentors will inevitably be affected through these lessons learned or revisited during Anytown for Adults, which will enhance our communities and organizations.”says Lance Lansrud, ANYTOWN® Graduate, Volunteer, and current Board Chair.

Through a unique, immersive format, participants will gain the skills to:

Become more empathetic and effective listeners

Communicate and lead across lines of difference

Engage confidently in cross-cultural relationships

Foster inclusive practices at home, in the workplace, and in the community

Community Tampa Bay is committed to equity and accessibility. To support broad participation, the program offers a sliding-scale fee ranging from $950–$1,750, with financial assistance available.

Whether you're a workplace leader looking to invest in your team’s growth or an individual seeking meaningful personal development, ANYTOWN® for Adults is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to cultivate authentic leadership grounded in empathy and action.

Learn more or register today at www.communitytampabay.org/adultanytown.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.