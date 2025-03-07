DPH Offers Free Testing in Observance of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Mar. 7, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In observance of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) will offer free STD/HIV testing at most local health departments on Tuesday, March 11.

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day aims to raise awareness about the impact of HIV on women and show support for women and girls with HIV. It is also a time to share messages aimed at reducing HIV stigma and serves as a reminder to all about the importance of prevention, testing and treatment to stop the spread of new HIV infections.

“Women account for 28% percent of persons living with HIV in South Carolina, and can face challenges such as stigma, sexual abuse, and unknown risks from those they have sex with.” said Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina State Epidemiologist. “In conjunction with National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, DPH encourages all South Carolinians to get tested to learn their status and take action to protect themselves.”

As of Dec. 31, 2023, there are more than 20,000 South Carolina residents living with diagnosed HIV infection, including AIDS. For the two-year period of 2022-2023, approximately 1,500 people were newly diagnosed with HIV in South Carolina, and of those newly diagnosed, 22% were women.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, is one effective method for preventing HIV in both men and women at risk of HIV infection. PrEP is a once long-acting injectable or a daily pill that can be taken to greatly reduce your chances of getting HIV, if taken as prescribed. More information about PrEP and who should consider it can be found here.

“It’s important that women know that PrEP is something for them and not just men,” said Tia Robinson, DPH PrEP Program Manager. “PrEP is a highly effective way to prevent HIV in both men and women. In recognition of this observance, we encourage women to get tested and ask their provider about PrEP for preventing HIV.”

There was a slight increase in the rate of newly diagnosed HIV/AIDS among women in 2023 (6.82 per 100,000) compared to the rate in 2014 (5.83 per 100,000). As of Dec. 31, 2023, among women living with HIV in South Carolina, approximately:

69 percent were African American women,

16.5 percent were white women,

5.5 percent were Hispanic/Latino women,

9 percent were women of other/unknown race or ethnicity.

DPH continues to work toward the goal of “Ending the Epidemics” in South Carolina. This initiative focuses on reducing the number of new HIV, STD, and hepatitis C infections; linking infected people to care; increasing viral suppression for those living with HIV/AIDS; and reemphasizing prevention.

You can find testing locations near you by calling DPH's STD/HIV Hotline at 1-800-322-AIDS (1-800-322-2437).

For more information about STDs and locations that provide screenings throughout the year, call DPH’s HIV/STD Hotline at 1-800-322-AIDS (1-800-322-2437) or visit DPH’s website at dph.sc.gov/std.

The Office on Women’s Health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services leads National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

