DCCA NEWS RELEASE: NATIONAL CONSUMER PROTECTION WEEK FAIR GATHERS HUNDREDS AT STATE CAPITOL
NATIONAL CONSUMER PROTECTION WEEK FAIR GATHERS HUNDREDS AT STATE CAPITOL
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 6, 2025
HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) commemorated National Consumer Protection Week by hosting its 20th Consumer Protection Week Fair today at the historic Hawai‘i State Capitol. This significant event, dedicated to raising awareness about consumer rights and countering frauds and scams, served as an opportunity to empower and educate the public.
Representatives provided insightful tips and guidance on consumer best practices and assisted attendees with questions regarding tax filings, financial assistance programs, kupuna care, and more. DCCA also highlighted the comprehensive BusinessCheck (http://businesscheck.hawaii.gov) public information campaign. BusinessCheck is a one-stop shop for information on various businesses, individuals and entities operating within the state.
Attendees had the chance to network with industry experts, fostering meaningful connections and discussions on practical solutions for protecting consumer rights. DCCA remains committed to advancing consumer rights, and the turnout at the NCPW Fair underscores the importance of fostering a more informed and resilient community.
“Thank you to the government agencies, consumer protection groups and organizations whose collaboration made this event a great success,” said DCCA Director Nadine Ando.
Each year, DCCA receives hundreds of tips and complaints regarding unlicensed contractors, making events like the NCPW Fair a valuable opportunity to educate the public on consumer safety. As the state is still rebuilding from the destructive Maui wildfires, consumers are reminded to exercise caution and prioritize hiring licensed contractors for rebuilding and repair projects to ensure safety, adherence to building codes, and proper permit acquisition. The public can also verify a contractor’s license through BusinessCheck (http://www.businesscheck.hawaii.gov). This online tool provides information about licensed contractors, electricians and plumbers, including license status, classifications, proof of insurance and records of complaints.
Organizations that participated in the National Consumer Protection Week Fair included:
- Better Business Bureau
- Blood Bank Hawai‘i
- Elderly Affairs Division – City and County of Honolulu
- Tax Relief Section – City and County of Honolulu
- Real Property Assessment Division – City and County of Honolulu
- Executive Office on Aging – Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP)
- Hawai‘i Credit Union League
- Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA)
- Hawai‘i Family Caregiver Coalition
- Hawai‘i HomeOwnership Center
- Hawai‘i Pacific University
- Hawai‘i State Health Insurance Assistance Program (Hawai‘i SHIP)
- Hawaiian Community Assets
- Hawaiian Electric Co.
- HMSA
- Honolulu Fire Department – City and County of Honolulu
- IRS – Taxpayer Advocate Service
- Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program – State of Hawai‘i
- Neighborhood Commission Office
- 911 Board – State of Hawai‘i
- Dept. of Taxation – State of Hawai‘i
- Public Utilities Commission – State of Hawai‘i
- Mediation Center of the Pacific
- U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Hawai‘i
- The state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA)
- Business Action Center
- Investor Education Program
- Consumer Education Program
- Division of Financial Institutions
- Insurance Division
- Office of Consumer Protection
- Public Utilities Commission
- Real Estate Branch
- Regulated Industries Complaints Office – Consumer Resource Center
