DCCA NEWS RELEASE: NATIONAL CONSUMER PROTECTION WEEK FAIR GATHERS HUNDREDS AT STATE CAPITOL

Posted on Mar 6, 2025 in Main

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

NATIONAL CONSUMER PROTECTION WEEK FAIR GATHERS HUNDREDS AT STATE CAPITOL

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 6, 2025

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) commemorated National Consumer Protection Week by hosting its 20th Consumer Protection Week Fair today at the historic Hawai‘i State Capitol. This significant event, dedicated to raising awareness about consumer rights and countering frauds and scams, served as an opportunity to empower and educate the public.

Representatives provided insightful tips and guidance on consumer best practices and assisted attendees with questions regarding tax filings, financial assistance programs, kupuna care, and more. DCCA also highlighted the comprehensive BusinessCheck (http://businesscheck.hawaii.gov) public information campaign. BusinessCheck is a one-stop shop for information on various businesses, individuals and entities operating within the state.

Attendees had the chance to network with industry experts, fostering meaningful connections and discussions on practical solutions for protecting consumer rights. DCCA remains committed to advancing consumer rights, and the turnout at the NCPW Fair underscores the importance of fostering a more informed and resilient community.

“Thank you to the government agencies, consumer protection groups and organizations whose collaboration made this event a great success,” said DCCA Director Nadine Ando.

Each year, DCCA receives hundreds of tips and complaints regarding unlicensed contractors, making events like the NCPW Fair a valuable opportunity to educate the public on consumer safety. As the state is still rebuilding from the destructive Maui wildfires, consumers are reminded to exercise caution and prioritize hiring licensed contractors for rebuilding and repair projects to ensure safety, adherence to building codes, and proper permit acquisition. The public can also verify a contractor’s license through BusinessCheck (http://www.businesscheck.hawaii.gov). This online tool provides information about licensed contractors, electricians and plumbers, including license status, classifications, proof of insurance and records of complaints.

Organizations that participated in the National Consumer Protection Week Fair included:

Better Business Bureau

Blood Bank Hawai‘i

Elderly Affairs Division – City and County of Honolulu

Tax Relief Section – City and County of Honolulu

Real Property Assessment Division – City and County of Honolulu

Executive Office on Aging – Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP)

Hawai‘i Credit Union League

Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA)

Hawai‘i Family Caregiver Coalition

Hawai‘i HomeOwnership Center

Hawai‘i Pacific University

Hawai‘i State Health Insurance Assistance Program (Hawai‘i SHIP)

Hawaiian Community Assets

Hawaiian Electric Co.

HMSA

Honolulu Fire Department – City and County of Honolulu

IRS – Taxpayer Advocate Service

Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program – State of Hawai‘i

Neighborhood Commission Office

911 Board – State of Hawai‘i

Dept. of Taxation – State of Hawai‘i

Public Utilities Commission – State of Hawai‘i

Mediation Center of the Pacific

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Hawai‘i

The state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA)

Business Action Center

Investor Education Program

Consumer Education Program

Division of Financial Institutions

Insurance Division

Office of Consumer Protection

Public Utilities Commission

Real Estate Branch

Regulated Industries Complaints Office – Consumer Resource Center

