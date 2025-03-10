airSlate SignNow and Paperwise Partner to Redefine eSignature and Workflow Automation

signNow-Paperwise integration

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- airSlate, a global leader in electronic signature and document workflow automation, is excited to announce a new integration and reseller partnership with Paperwise, a premier provider of process automation and document management solutions. Through this integration, Paperwise will incorporate airSlate’s SignNow eSignature capabilities into its platform, enabling businesses to digitally transform their document workflows with legally binding signatures.Organizations across industries—from finance and healthcare to manufacturing and transportation—rely on Paperwise's flagship platform, Symphony, to automate critical workflows and efficiently manage vast volumes of documents. Symphony is designed to provide end-to-end document lifecycle management, featuring intelligent automation, customizable workflows, and AI-driven data extraction to enhance accuracy, efficiency, and compliance.Through the SignNow integration, Paperwise users can sign, send, and manage legally binding documents without leaving their existing workflows. Additionally, as part of this partnership, SignNow is available for purchase directly through Paperwise, providing businesses with even greater flexibility in adopting secure and compliant eSignature solutions. The capabilities of both platforms enable users to:--- Send and sign documents digitally within Paperwise’s workflow automation platform.--- Track document status in real-time, improving visibility and operational efficiency.--- Ensure compliance with industry standards through SignNow’s enterprise-grade security, including SOC 2 Type II compliance and 256-bit encryption.--- Reduce document turnaround times and enhance customer and vendor interactions with digital signing capabilities."Efficiency and flexibility are at the core of what we do at Paperwise," said Walker Carter, Director of Technical Services at Paperwise. "By embedding SignNow within Symphony and offering it as a standalone solution, we are providing organizations with a streamlined way to implement secure, legally binding eSignatures that align with their unique needs. This partnership allows businesses to work smarter and scale faster with confidence."For airSlate, this partnership underscores its commitment to working with industry leaders to extend the reach of SignNow’s eSignature capabilities. "Paperwise is a trusted name in process automation, and this integration enables businesses to further streamline their workflows with secure, compliant, and easy-to-use eSignature solutions," said John Midtbo, VP of Global Channels and Alliances at airSlate. "We’re excited to see how this partnership will help Paperwise users drive greater efficiency across their organizations."The airSlate SignNow integration for Paperwise is now available. To celebrate the release of this integration, new SignNow-Paperwise customers can receive a limited-time discount of 100 free envelopes with their initial purchase. For more information on how this integration, visit: https://www.paperwise.com/paperwisesignnow / .ABOUT AIRSLATEairSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller, signNow, USLegal, DocHub and Instapage make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures and GSquared.ABOUT PAPERWISEPaperwise is a provider of document management solutions with headquarters in San Antonio, Texas and additional office in Springfield, Missouri. With its innovative and people-centric approach, Paperwise has created its document management platform, Symphony, that can handle a wide range of business-critical capabilities such as forms, intelligent capture, workflow automation, custom solutions, and more. Paperwise's solutions are designed to empower businesses across various industries and departments, making it an invaluable tool for businesses of all sizes.

