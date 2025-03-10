The Bruery Launches 2025 Private Barrel Program, Redefining Custom Craft Beer

The Bruery | Private Barrel Program

The Private Barrel Program will be offered in consumer friendly 12, 24 and 36 (750ml) bottle packages online starting March 13th.

Crafting beer is about connection—sharing stories and experiences over something special. The Private Barrel Program elevates that, creating unforgettable moments for any celebration or gift.” — Barry Holmes, CEO

PLACENTIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bruery , a pioneer in craft brewing and barrel-aging innovation, proudly announces the return of its acclaimed Private Barrel Program for 2025. Launching on Thursday, March 13th, this unique program invites beer enthusiasts, gift-givers, and businesses to craft a truly personalized barrel-aged beer experience—without the typical barriers of cost or scale.Unlike traditional barrel programs that require purchasing a full 53-gallon barrel—an option often limited to small groups or businesses—The Bruery’s Private Barrel Program offers a more accessible path to customization. With packages starting at 12, 24, or 36 bottles, customers can enjoy a tailored, small-batch experience while still receiving a beer crafted with the highest level of precision and care. It remains the only program of its kind in the country at this scale, reinforcing The Bruery’s dedication to craft, connection, and innovation.A Personalized Experience from Barrel to BottleAt the heart of the 2025 Private Barrel Program is a meticulously blended batch of Black Tuesday, The Bruery’s legendary bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout. This year’s edition features a curated selection of barrels, including those from Peerless Rye, Four Gate Bourbon, Wild Turkey Bourbon, Zinfandel, and Port, lending rich layers of complexity to an already iconic stout.For those opting for the 36-bottle package, The Bruery offers an elevated customization experience with the option to add Madagascar vanilla beans or Vermont maple syrup, allowing participants to further personalize their beer’s flavor profile.The experience doesn’t end with the beer itself. The Bruery’s innovative hands-on label customizer, available at www.thebruery.com/pages/private-barrel-program , lets users design and preview their bottle labels in real time. From choosing a beer name and front-label messaging to crafting personalized back-label copy, the 2025 edition places the customer’s vision front and center. This year’s bottles also feature a newly redesigned, premium label with a sleek black background and gold foil accents, ensuring that each bottle looks as refined as the beer inside.The Ultimate Gift for Any OccasionBeyond its appeal to craft beer enthusiasts, the Private Barrel Program is an unparalleled gifting opportunity. Whether celebrating a wedding, corporate milestone, or holiday season, a custom-labeled bottle of expertly aged beer makes a lasting impression. Imagine gifting every guest at a wedding reception a bottle emblazoned with the couple’s names and a personal message, or presenting a custom brew to top-performing employees or valued clients—a premium alternative to standard branded merchandise.Availability and TimelineThe 2025 Private Barrel Program launches on Thursday, March 13th, with limited spots available. Beer is expected to be bottled and ready for pickup or shipping by November 2025, making it an ideal option for holiday gifting.To explore customization options and preview label designs in real time, visit www.thebruery.com/pages/private-barrel-program About The BrueryFounded in 2008, The Bruery is renowned for its innovative approach to craft beer, particularly in barrel-aging and flavor exploration. Rooted in a passion for quality and creativity, The Bruery continues to push the boundaries of what beer can be, crafting experiences that connect people through taste.

