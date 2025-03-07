LEBEC Announces Julia Wilkinson as Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer

Julia Wilkinson, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer of LEBEC

Seasoned finance and investment strategist to lead LEBEC’s strategic investment and advisory initiatives

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEBEC , a women-owned and -led firm specializing in innovative finance and philanthropy, is proud to announce the appointment of Julia Wilkinson as Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer (CIO). In this role, Wilkinson will lead the firm’s strategic investment and advisory initiatives, further strengthening LEBEC’s mission to transform how capital is deployed to create a strong, resilient economy and address global challenges.With nearly two decades of experience in finance, portfolio construction, and investment strategy, Wilkinson has built a distinguished career in fueling successful startups, deploying capital towards ground-breaking solutions, and leading impact investing strategies. She brings extensive expertise in due diligence, fund structuring, and value-driven financial strategies across sectors and asset classes. Since joining LEBEC, she has played a pivotal role in developing innovative finance and sustainability strategies, crafting financial models and a portfolio approach to impact, and enhancing value propositions for leading clients such as Manulife Investment Management, MacFarlane Partners, and The Miami Foundation, as well as Fortune 500 companies such as Reckitt.Wilkinson’s financial acumen was honed early in her career at Goldman Sachs, where she was part of a team managing $1.5 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) for Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) and institutional clients through multi-manager global portfolios. She has also advised and supported major asset managers and firms, including Women’s World Banking Asset Management and SV Latam Fund Co.Beyond traditional asset management, Wilkinson has extensive experience in trading equities, bonds, currencies, and derivatives and has played a key role in structuring investment theses for frontier market companies. She spent two years in venture capital, contributing to investment memos, market research, financial modeling, and investment committee meetings. In private equity, she further refined her financial modeling expertise and helped structure financing for high-impact ventures, including an e-mobility company in emerging markets.Throughout her career, Wilkinson has remained focused on unlocking capital in the most innovative and effective ways to scale solutions—driving value through strategic investment.“Julia brings deep asset management, entrepreneurial, and innovative finance expertise and leadership to our team at LEBEC, along with an impressive track record. As a team that blends entrepreneurial, philanthropy, and asset management expertise together and co-creates with our clients, LEBEC is very lucky and grateful to have Julia’s leadership as we strive to mainstream innovative finance in our global economy,” said Alix Lebec, Founder & CEO of LEBEC. “As Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, she will help lead our firm’s next phase of growth.”“I am honored to take on this role as Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at LEBEC and continue working alongside such an inspiring team,” said Julia Wilkinson. “LEBEC is redefining how all the capital tools in our toolbox should be leveraged to create a thriving economy, and I look forward to being at the forefront of meaningful change at this scale.”Wilkinson holds a master’s degree from Columbia University and a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania. She is trilingual in English, Portuguese and Spanish, and she serves as an Endeavor Mentor, advising entrepreneurs and organizations in high-impact sectors.###ABOUT LEBECLEBEC is a women-led strategy firm that specializes in innovative finance and philanthropy. With over 20 years of experience, LEBEC advises visionary entrepreneurs, funders and investors on maximizing value creation and mitigating risk through sustainable and strategic approaches. Combining deep expertise across asset management, philanthropy and entrepreneurship, LEBEC helps clients harness the power of philanthropy and global capital markets to drive impact and seize emerging opportunities. The firm is proud to partner with leading organizations such as Reckitt, Olivela, José Andrés Group, The Miami Foundation, Global Business Coalition for Education, Elevate Prize Foundation, Acumen, Water.org and WaterEquity.

