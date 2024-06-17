Claire Youn, Graduate of Sunset High School in Portland, Oregon Named Winner of Music Workshop’s Inspire Scholarship
Awardee to Perform at Local Upcoming Inspire Rockin’ Block Party on June 29PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claire Youn, a dedicated and passionate 2024 graduate of Sunset High School, has been awarded the Inspire Scholarship from Music Workshop, a local nonprofit that provides free, relevant and culturally responsive music education resources to schools worldwide. This scholarship, which will help fund Claire’s college education, recognizes her outstanding commitment to music education and her remarkable efforts toward making classical music accessible to all young people.
At just 17, Claire Youn has already made significant contributions to her community through co-founding Music4Harmony, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting classical music among young people. With a vision of inclusivity and accessibility, Music4Harmony has worked tirelessly to ensure that classical music reaches a diverse audience, breaking down barriers and fostering a love for music in all its forms.
As part of her scholarship award, Claire will have the opportunity to showcase her talent at Music Workshop’s “Inspire Rockin’ Block Party” in Portland, Oregon on June 29th, where she will perform rock songs with a string quartet from Music4Harmony. This event, celebrating the power of music as a tool to improve lives, highlights the incredible impact of Music Workshop worldwide.
“We are thrilled to award Claire the Inspire Scholarship,” said Amy Richter, founder and CEO of Music Workshop. “Her dedication to music education and her commitment to making classical music accessible to all young people exemplify the values we hold dear at Music Workshop. We look forward to seeing Claire continue inspiring others through her music passion.”
Claire’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of music and one individual's impact on their community. As she continues to pursue her dreams and inspire others along the way, Claire serves as a shining example of the potential within each of us to make a difference in the world.
About Music Workshop:
Portland, Oregon-based Music Workshop is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that creates and provides free culturally responsive music curriculum and comprehensive professional development training for teachers, fostering a well-rounded education for all. With a mission to inspire youth through music-empowered education, Music Workshop aims to create a world where every person can access the transformative power of music and experience the joy of artistic expression. Learn more at www.MusicWorkshop.org.
Nayada Cowherd
myWHY Agency
+1 202-607-3370
email us here