Convene Board Portal Joins 2025 Bar Leadership Events to Drive Digital Transformation in the Legal Sector

Chicago, Illinois – Convene, a multi-awarded and leading board portal solution used by boards of directors in more than 100 countries, will be raising the bar in governance in Chicago with cutting-edge tools designed to simplify complex decision-making for bar associations and the legal sector.

From March 11 to 12, Convene will be at the National Association for Bar Professionals (NABE) Chief Executives Retreat 2025 in Chicago to participate in networking and education sessions among bar association executives. NABE, known as the only organization of its kind providing professional opportunities to bar associations across the country, will use this retreat to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing among bar leaders.

Existing bar association clients will join Convene at the event to show how it simplifies board management and supports bar executives in making more informed decisions, anytime and anywhere. Offering their firsthand experience, the Omaha Bar Association recently testified, “It was the best option at the right price point for us, considering our budget and the board features we needed.”

Following this, Convene will participate in the American Bar Association (ABA) Bar Leadership Institute (BLI) 2025 from March 12 to 14, where future bar leaders will gather to develop leadership skills, expand their networks, and discuss pressing issues facing the legal profession. Several law firms, like Linklaters LLP and Mills & Reeve LLP, have recognized Convene’s ability to enhance security, improve operational efficiency, and reduce administrative burdens.

“Being a legal firm, we were dealing with very high volumes of paper. We were printing a large number of paper bundles,” said Sarah Carrodus of Linklaters LLP. “With Convene, documents are easily accessible, allowing for a smoother meeting flow and uninterrupted discussions.”

Convene Board Portal Drives Digital Transformation in the Legal Sector

Traditionally, legal meetings have been bogged down by paper-heavy workflows, inefficient document management, and time-consuming administrative processes. By transitioning to a digital-first governance approach, bar association boards, and legal firms using Convene have been able to:

Optimize executive & partner meetings by seamlessly accessing sensitive legal documents in a secure way and improving decision-making anytime, anywhere.

Enhance data security and compliance to eliminate risks associated with handling critical legal documents.

Improve board & executive meeting preparation and efficiency, enabling them to focus on strategic discussions.

Facilitate secure remote collaboration that allows bar associations and legal leaders to participate from anywhere while maintaining confidentiality.

As the legal industry embraces technology-driven governance, Convene continues to provide tailored solutions that align with the unique needs of bar associations and the legal sector. This commitment to innovation and excellence has been recognized by G2, with the Convene board portal earning multiple awards in the 2025 winter report, including Leader, Best Meets Requirements, and Best Usability.

Attendees of the 2025 NABE Chief Executives Retreat and 2025 ABA Bar Leadership Institute are encouraged to visit Convene’s representatives during these events to explore how its innovative board management solutions can transform governance processes for bar associations and law firms alike.

For more information, visit Convene.

Convene is an award-winning board portal, widely used by thousands of boards and committees in over 100 countries, ranging from Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies, public and private organizations, financial, healthcare, and educational institutions, and nonprofits. Convene champions and implements meeting best practices, enabling organizations to uphold governance through a single secure technology platform that supercharges physical, remote, or hybrid meetings.

