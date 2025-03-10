Empowering Women in Metal Construction: METALCON’s Commitment to Inclusion

Women in Construction Week 2025 highlights industry leaders and fosters networking opportunities for women in metal construction.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women in Construction Week 2025 is from March 2 to 8. This annual event, organized by the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC), aims to highlight and celebrate the contributions of women in the construction industry. The 2025 theme, "Together We Rise," emphasizes unity and collaboration among professionals to advance the role of women in construction.Throughout the week, various events and activities will take place nationwide, including workshops, networking sessions, and educational programs designed to support and empower women in the field.A popular sister event to the Women in Construction Week is METALCON’s Metal and Mimosas networking event, the largest international metal and construction conference in the world. Metal and Mimosas will return on October 21, 2025 to the Las Vegas Convention Center , a staple event providing valuable opportunities for women in metal construction to network in a supportive environment. With attendance growing each year, the event has played a key role in fostering mentorship, collaboration, and industry advancement for women.METALCON is excited to align with Women in Construction Week, scheduled for March 2 - 8. Organized by the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC), the 2025 theme, “Together We Rise,” will emphasize unity and professional development, echoing METALCON’s ongoing commitment to inclusion and industry growth.About METALCON:Established in 1991, METALCON is the only annual tradeshow and conference devoted to the application of metal in design and construction. Produced by PSMJ Resources, Inc., in partnership with the Metal Construction Association, METALCON’s success is based on a dynamic exhibit hall, extensive educational programs, and interactive learning opportunities. METALCON 2025 will take place on October 21-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.. For more information, visit www.metalcon.com

