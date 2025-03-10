Publication Industry Promotion Agency of Korea to Expand K-Book Exports at Korea Rights Centre, 2025 London Book Fair

95sqm. A showcase of 10 Korean publishers and 101 K-Books, along with 10 co-exhibitors

• Dates: March 11th (Tuesday) – March 13th (Thursday), 2025 London Book Fair • Exhibits: A showcase of 10 Korean publishers and 101 K-Books

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Korea (Minister Yoo Inchon, hereafter “the Ministry”) and the Publication Industry Promotion Agency of Korea (Acting Director Lee Jaesun, hereafter “ KPIPA ”) will host the Korea Rights Centre at the 2025 London Book Fair from March 11th (Tuesday) until March 13th (Thursday).Now in its 54th year, the London Book Fair (LBF) is recognized as the world’s largest B2B specialized book fair. This year’s event will be held at Olympia London from March 11th (Tuesday) until March 13th (Thursday). For the first time, KPIPA will set up the Korea Rights Centre at the fair, focusing on export consultations for 10 domestic publishers and 101 consigned titles.* Location: Olympia London, 1st Floor, Grand Hall, Booth 6D105* Size: 95 m²The Korea Rights Centre will feature booths for 10 participating companies—including Munhakdongne Publishing Corp., DARAKWON, INC., and BOOKGOODCOME—and will also offer export consultations for 101 consigned titles. In addition, a directory containing information on the books and publishing companies featured in the exhibition will be produced and distributed to support export consultations. Staff interpreters with extensive experience in publishing exports will be on hand to ensure smooth communications, and a shared consultation table will be available for Korean publishers attending the fair without operating their own booths.Among the key titles from participating companies is DELETED SCENES FOR YOU by Lee Geumi—a finalist for the 2024 Hans Christian Andersen Award (published by Munhakdongne Publishing Corp.). The consigned titles include Moving Away by Lee Jiyeon, which received a Special Mention in the Fiction category at the 2023 Bologna Ragazzi Awards (published by the Laughing Peanut Children's Foundation), and Vacation by Lee Myeongae, selected as an honoree for the 2023 IBBY Silent Book Awards (published by Kidari Publishing.Co). These and other outstanding Korean titles that have earned international recognition will be showcased to local publishing professionals. After the fair, the exhibited books will be contributed to the Korean Cultura Centre UK to further promote the Korean language and publishing content in the United Kingdom.A representative from KPIPA stated, “The 2025 London Book Fair will be an excellent opportunity to reaffirm the global competitiveness of Korean publishing content. We will continue to support the expansion of overseas market entry for Korean publishing companies and work to strengthen their presence in the global publishing market.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.