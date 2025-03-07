Anatotemp® Unveils Fourth Generation AnatotempSC TiBase: The Ultimate All-in-One Anatomic Dental Implant Solution

AnatotempSC TiBase

WARREN, OH, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anatotemp, a leader in advanced dental implant solutions, today announced the launch of the AnatotempSC TiBase Generation 4 , the latest evolution of its proven line of digitally scannable anatomic dental implant healing abutments. Building on the success of the previous generations, the AnatotempSC TiBase offers an all-in-one solution that creates the ideal gingival emergence profile while streamlining the digital dental implant workflow . This innovative component eliminates the need to remove the healing abutment for impression post or scan body placement—Anatotemp SC TiBase does it all.The Anatotemp SC TiBase Generation 4 introduces significant advancements, including enhanced connection strength, gold anodization, a concave initial emergence for optimal tissue support, and a platform-switch architecture for better long-term outcomes. Additionally, the new design offers digital and radiographic confirmation of complete seating, ensuring accuracy while remaining easily adjustable for clinicians. Notably, the Anatotemp SC TiBase is compatible with multiple dental implant systems, providing versatility for dental professionals.“We are very excited to announce the introduction of the Anatotemp SC TiBase line of components. Saving four restorative steps and a treatment appointment is a huge plus for both the clinician and patient,” said Terry B. Philibin, DDS, MS, MBA, President and CEO of Anatotemp. “Combining an anatomic healing abutment and impression body all in one component provides exactly what dental implant clinicians have been asking for.”This latest innovation from Anatotemp addresses the growing demand for simplified, efficient, and accurate dental implant solutions. By reducing chair time and the number of restorative steps, the SC TiBase line enhances the overall treatment experience for both patients and practitioners, driving better clinical outcomes and improving patient satisfaction.About AnatotempAnatotemp, a division of Buckeye Medical Technologies, specializes in designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art dental implant components. Committed to improving clinical outcomes and streamlining dental workflows, Anatotemp delivers innovative solutions that enhance patient care and practice efficiency.

