AnatotempSC® and Ditron Dental USA Enhance the Digital Dental Implant Workflows with 3Shape and Exocad
EINPresswire.com/ -- AnatotempSC, known for its innovative anatomic healing abutment and scan body, has set the standard for simplifying digital implant workflows. Through a strategic partnership with Ditron Dental USA, AnatotempSC now offers a comprehensive digital clinical and laboratory workflow, leveraging 3Shape and Exocad software.
The use of the AnatotempSC significantly streamlines the restoration process, saving four restorative steps and eliminating one appointment for the restoring clinician. Once placed during implant surgery, the AnatotempSC can remain in place until the final prosthesis is placed, enhancing efficiency and reducing patient visits.
AnatotempSC is compatible with various implant system connections, and utilizing its digital workflow within 3Shape and Exocad laboratory software provides a seamless process to create custom abutments. Now, with the integration of Ditron ti-bases and custom abutment blanks, the AnatotempSC digital workflow is even more versatile. "The dental laboratory digital workflow has become even easier with the inclusion of Ditron ti-bases and custom abutment blanks within 3Shape and Exocad software," said Terry B. Philibin, DDS, MS, MBA, President and CEO.
Dr. Terry B. Philibin CEO
The use of the AnatotempSC significantly streamlines the restoration process, saving four restorative steps and eliminating one appointment for the restoring clinician. Once placed during implant surgery, the AnatotempSC can remain in place until the final prosthesis is placed, enhancing efficiency and reducing patient visits.
AnatotempSC is compatible with various implant system connections, and utilizing its digital workflow within 3Shape and Exocad laboratory software provides a seamless process to create custom abutments. Now, with the integration of Ditron ti-bases and custom abutment blanks, the AnatotempSC digital workflow is even more versatile. "The dental laboratory digital workflow has become even easier with the inclusion of Ditron ti-bases and custom abutment blanks within 3Shape and Exocad software," said Terry B. Philibin, DDS, MS, MBA, President and CEO.
Dr. Terry B. Philibin CEO
Anatotemp
+1 330-609-0386
info@anatotemp.com