Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,891 in the last 365 days.

AnatotempSC® and Ditron Dental USA Enhance the Digital Dental Implant Workflows with 3Shape and Exocad

WARREN, OHIO, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnatotempSC, known for its innovative anatomic healing abutment and scan body, has set the standard for simplifying digital implant workflows. Through a strategic partnership with Ditron Dental USA, AnatotempSC now offers a comprehensive digital clinical and laboratory workflow, leveraging 3Shape and Exocad software.

The use of the AnatotempSC significantly streamlines the restoration process, saving four restorative steps and eliminating one appointment for the restoring clinician. Once placed during implant surgery, the AnatotempSC can remain in place until the final prosthesis is placed, enhancing efficiency and reducing patient visits.

AnatotempSC is compatible with various implant system connections, and utilizing its digital workflow within 3Shape and Exocad laboratory software provides a seamless process to create custom abutments. Now, with the integration of Ditron ti-bases and custom abutment blanks, the AnatotempSC digital workflow is even more versatile. "The dental laboratory digital workflow has become even easier with the inclusion of Ditron ti-bases and custom abutment blanks within 3Shape and Exocad software," said Terry B. Philibin, DDS, MS, MBA, President and CEO.

Dr. Terry B. Philibin CEO
Anatotemp
+1 330-609-0386
info@anatotemp.com

You just read:

AnatotempSC® and Ditron Dental USA Enhance the Digital Dental Implant Workflows with 3Shape and Exocad

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more