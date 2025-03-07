It's Maple Month! State Agriculture Commissioner Visits NYS Grown...

WHAT: The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner will visit Shadow Hill Maple Farm for the first maple tapping of the season and encourage New Yorkers to take part in the upcoming Maple Weekends, March 22-23 and March 29-30. During these weekends, maple producers will be opening their sugarhouses for tours, tastings, demonstrations, and more.

Shadow Hill Maple Farm is a participant in the New York State Grown & Certified program, which promotes farms that adhere to a higher standard for food safety and environmentally friendly practices.

New York State ranks second in the nation for maple production, with New York maple producers producing 846,000 gallons of maple syrup in 2024. New York is also home to the largest resource of tappable maple trees within the United States and more than 2,000 maple sugar makers.

WHEN: Monday, March 10, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Shadow Hill Maple, 7259 Lakeside Rd, Ontario, NY 14519

WHO: Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball

Gretchen and Dan Milke, Owners of Shadow Hill Maple Farm

Representatives from New York Farm Bureau, Cornell Cooperative Extension, and the Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District