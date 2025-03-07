Beulah Senior Class Visits Supreme Court

As part of their visit to the state capitol during the legislative session, Seniors from Beulah High School, led by Ms. Maci Behm, stopped at the supreme court on Friday, March 7th, and visited with Law Clerks Taylor Schmidt and Gabrielle Frawley. Students learned about the appeals process, the role of the law clerk, legal ethics, the annual average caseload of the court, differences between the federal and state supreme courts, and what it takes to become a justice, among many other topics.

Law Clerks (L to R) Taylor Schmidt and Gabrielle Frawley discuss their roles at the state supreme court.