Rescued: True Stories of Miracles, Healing, and the Power of Prayer

Rescued So Close Kincaids

Author Paulette Kincaid shares powerful true stories of miracles, answered prayers, and God’s rescue in everyday life.

Your testimony is your most powerful weapon. Don’t let it go to waste.” — Paulette Kincaid

MIDLOTHIAN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Rescued "—A New Book That Proves Miracles Still Happen!Imagine being in a situation where everything seems hopeless. Maybe you’re struggling with sickness, facing financial problems, or feeling lost and alone. Then, out of nowhere, something amazing happens. A door opens, healing comes, a prayer is answered. That’s what "Rescued" is all about.Written by Paulette Kincaid, this book is a collection of real-life stories of people who have experienced God’s miraculous power. Some were healed from diseases doctors couldn’t cure. Others found hope when they were at their lowest point. Each story proves that God is still in the business of saving, healing, and providing, even in today’s world.What Inspired This Book?Paulette Kincaid didn’t just gather these stories, she has lived through her own miracles. In Rescued, she shares how she experienced divine healing and breakthrough in her own life. She also includes the powerful testimonies of others who saw God’s hand move in ways they never expected.Many people go through struggles feeling like they are alone. This book is for anyone who has ever asked:🔹 “Does God really hear me?”🔹 “Why are my prayers not being answered?”🔹 “Do miracles still happen today?”The stories in Rescued will answer those questions in the most powerful way, through real experiences of faith in action.Stories of Hope and Supernatural InterventionEvery chapter in Rescued tells a different story. Some will leave you in awe, others might bring tears to your eyes, but all of them will remind you that God is real, and He is listening.A woman healed from a life-threatening illness when doctors had no answers.A financial breakthrough that came just in time for a desperate family.A miraculous rescue from an accident that should have been fatal.A child’s simple prayer answered in the most unexpected way.Each story is a testimony of God’s love and power.More Than Just Stories—A Guide for Your Own MiracleThis book is not just about reading other people’s experiences. Paulette Kincaid wants readers to believe for their own miracles. In addition to the stories, she shares:Biblical principles about faith and healingReasons why some prayers go unanswered (and what to do about it)Encouragement for those struggling with doubtOver 500 Bible verses that prove God’s promises are realIf you have ever felt discouraged because you haven’t seen an answer to your prayers, Rescued will help you keep believing.A Book for EveryoneThis book is for:• Those who need healing• People looking for encouragement in their faith• Anyone struggling with doubt and disappointment• Those who love to hear testimonies of God’s powerWhether you’ve been a believer for years or are just searching for answers, Rescued will open your heart to the reality of miracles today.Why Now?We live in a time where fear, uncertainty, and struggles are everywhere. Many people are looking for hope but don’t know where to turn. Rescued is coming out at the perfect time, to remind the world that God is still at work.This book is a reminder that no matter what you are facing, God can turn it around.About the AuthorPaulette Kincaid is a woman of faith who has personally experienced the miraculous power of God. She has a passion for sharing testimonies that inspire, encourage, and strengthen others.Through Rescued, she hopes to bring hope, healing, and faith to readers around the world.Where to Get the BookRescued is available at: Amazon, Lulu, KoboFinal WordsIf you have ever needed a miracle, or if you simply love hearing stories of how God moves in people’s lives, this book is for you.Read Rescued—and get ready to believe again!

