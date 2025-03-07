New Hampshire Music Festival Exceeds $130,000 Fundraising Challenge Goal

New Hampshire Music Festival - July 8 - 31, 2025

PLYMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Hampshire Music Festival (NHMF) is pleased to announce that, with the tremendous support of its community, it has successfully met—and exceeded—its $130,000 fundraising challenge goal. This achievement is a result of the generosity and enthusiasm of donors who answered the call to contribute to the Festival’s success.

The NHMF Board of Directors announced this ambitious fundraising challenge on January 21, 2025, and thanks to the incredible contributions from supporters, every dollar donated was matched, doubling the impact of each gift. These funds will play a pivotal role in hiring and housing the talented musicians who will perform in the upcoming summer season, ensuring that the Festival can continue to provide world-class musical experiences to the community.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, the musicians, and the entire NHMF community, thank you to all who contributed to this important milestone. Your support ensures that the Festival remains a vibrant and essential part of New Hampshire’s cultural life.

For more information about the New Hampshire Music Festival and the 2025 season, please visit nhmf.org or contact NHMF by emailing info@nhmf.org or calling 603-238-9007.

About New Hampshire Music Festival

The New Hampshire Music Festival (NHMF) builds community and enriches lives through the shared experience of exceptional classical music performances and educational outreach. Each July in and around Plymouth, New Hampshire, NHMF offers patrons an engaging and immersive experience of classical symphonic, choral, chamber music, and free Music in the Mountains concerts.

