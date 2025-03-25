ALB AI Time Entry Cleansing Helps US Law Firms to Boost Revenue by $225M.

Accurate Legal Billing

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accurate Legal Billing (ALB) today announced that the integration of its AI Time Entry Cleansing Tool with 3E/Elite, Aderant, Intapp, Fulcrum GT, Omega, Prolaw, SurePoint, Tabs3, Coyote, Orion, Clio, Timeslips, CARET Legal, Cosmolex, MyCase, PracticePanther, MerusCase, Soluno, Abacus, LEAP, TimeSolv, Bill4Time, and Intapp has helped law firms comply with outside counsel guidelines, prevent invoice cuts, and increase firms' revenue realization between 16.50% and 29.57% each year over the past five (5) years.The integration allows law firms using 3E/Elite, Aderant, Prolaw, Fulcrum GT, SurePoint, Omega, Clio, Intapp, Timeslips, Tabs3, Orion, Coyote, MerusCase, etc., and who contract with ALB, to have their timekeepers’ narratives cleansed on the backend, ensuring compliance with each of their clients’ billing guidelines. This is achieved while still taking advantage of these companies’ full suite of practice management tools, including billing and timekeeping, finance and accounting, document management, data analysis, business development opportunities, KPIs, calendar, and contact management.Using the ALB AI Time Entry Cleansing to scrub attorneys’ time entries generates the following benefits for law firms:- Prevent cuts on firms’ invoices.- Save attorneys’ time otherwise wasted on appealing invoice cuts.- Increase attorneys’ and firm revenue realization.- Improve law firms’ cash flow as invoices without reductions are paid quickly.“Over the past 5 years, ALB AI Time Entry Cleansing has helped increase law firms’ revenue realization by the tune of $225 million. Without the use of ALB AI, law firms would have lost this sum because of non-compliance with their clients’ guidelines.” ALB AI Time Entry Cleansing is set to save law firms over $500 million by 2030, says Andre Wouansi, Founder/CEO at Accurate Legal Billing.Accurate Legal Billing is the leading provider of AI-powered e-billing/OCG compliance software. Its pioneering AI-driven tool can be integrated with any billing system to ensure timekeepers’ entries impeccably adhere to e-billing guidelines. This propels billing efficiency, reduces the risk of errors, ensures full compliance with billing rules and guidelines, and increases the firm’s revenue realization.

