Accurate Legal Billing Integration with Clio Aids Law Firms Comply With Outside Counsel Guidelines And Stop Invoice Cuts

Accurate Legal Billing Integrates with Clio to Help Law Firms Comply With Outside Counsel Guidelines And Stop Invoice Cuts

Law firms who use ALB AI Time Entry Cleansing, to help scrub their attorneys' time entries have seen on average 17.5% increase in revenue realization” — Andre Wouansi

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accurate Legal Billing (ALB) today announced an updated integration partnership with Clio to deliver their AI-powered (API) time entry cleansing tool. The tool helps law firms to comply with outside counsel guidelines , ensures an increase in firm recovery rate, speedup collection cycles, reduces time spent reviewing time entries during pre-bill, eliminates the need to appeal for reductions and to constantly train timekeepers on new and updated billing guidelines.Accurate Legal Billing (ALB) is the world’s first AI powered Time Entry Cleansing platform that intelligently and automatically processes timekeepers’ entries, so they conform to e-billing guidelines allowing law firms to achieve 100% time-entry compliance with clients’ Outside Counsel Guidelines (OCGs). Leading to improve billing efficiency and minimize the likelihood that invoices will be reduced or delayedClio is the leading cloud-based legal software. Clio’s cloud-based legal practice management, client intake and legal CRM software streamline law firm operations, improves productivity, and enables legal professionals to increase their revenues from one central location. Trusted by over 150,000 legal professionals in 100 countries and approved by 66 bar associations and legal societies, Clio provides industry-leading security, 24/5 customer support, and an unparalleled app ecosystem—integrating with many solutions, now including Accurate Legal Billing AI Time Entry Cleansing.This existing partnership will continue to allow Clio law firms, who contract with ALB, to ensure compliance with each of their client’s guideline while taking advantage of Clio’s full suite of practice management tools, including billing, finance and accounting, document management, data analysis, business development opportunities, KPIs, and calendar and contact management.“Law firms have agreed to the clients’ guidelines, and they should comply. Compliance with each client’s guideline rest with the timekeeper who is working on the case, and not with the firm billing team. Giving attorneys a proper tool to ensure compliance as they record their time is a game changer for firm of all sizes, as it puts hundreds of thousands of dollars back into the firms’ bank accounts, and our partnership with Clio will do just that” Says Andre Wouansi CEO/Founder at Accurate Legal Billing Inc.About ALBAccurate Legal Billing is a leading provider of AI-powered e-billing/OCG compliance software. Its pioneering AI-driven tool ensures timekeepers’ entries impeccably adhere to e-billing guidelines, securing full compliance with clients’ SLAs. This propels billing efficiency, reduces the risk of errors, ensures full compliance with billing rules and guidelines, and increases the firm’s revenue realization.Media Contact:Andre Wouansi CEO/FounderPhone: (516) 279-1615Email:info@accuratelegalbilling.comAbout ClioClio is transforming the legal experience for all through cloud-based and client-centered legal technology. Clio has become a company to watch on a global scale after securing a CA$6M Series B investment in 2012 by German-based Acton Capital, a CA$20M Series C investment in 2014 by Bessemer Venture Partners and one of the largest investments in legaltech and Canadian history in 2019 with a US$250M Series D funding round led by TCV and JMI Equity. In 2021, Clio made history again by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn globally with a US$110M Series E investment led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity. Learn more at clio.com.Media Contact:Chloe Phillips, PR and Social Media Specialist1-800-347-8314 | chloe.phillips@clio.com

