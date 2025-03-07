Governor Newsom extends protections for LA firestorm survivors

LOS ANGELES — Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an executive order to maintain protections for renters and homeowners affected by Los Angeles area firestorms. The order extends state price gouging restrictions for rental housing, hotels, and short-term housing, extends support for survivors sheltering in hotels and short-term housing, and prioritizes fire-survivors experiencing homelessness for state-funded housing.

